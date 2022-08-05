Read on www.insidenova.com
Arlington jobless rate improves in latest data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
InFive: Renaming petition, fatal crash and the cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries that sent three others to the hospital. A rising freshman at Kettle Run High School has started a petition requesting that Fauquier County rename Lee and John S. Mosby highways. 3....
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project
(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
Survey: Va. Realtors turning bearish as market cooling continues
The bulls of winter and spring have been supplanted by the bears of summer, as Realtors across Virginia turn downbeat on the coming months in the commonwealth’s home-sales market. Only 11 percent of respondents believed market activity would be strong three months into the future, according to the monthly...
Senior softball tournament champs crowned
The three tournament champions of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league playoffs for the summer season were the Alexandria Red from the American Conference, the Oak Hill Light Blue from the National Conference and the Haymarket Royal Blue of the Continental Conference. Haymarket was the only champion of the three...
Hot Wings win summertime college baseball title
Hot Wings and Chili Dogs not only make for good eating, the two local summer teams also made for some pretty good baseball in the recent tournament-championship game of the Northern Virginia College League. The second-seeded Hot Wings won the food fight by blanking the top-seed and defending champion Chili...
Many divers on target at all-star meet
The closest competition among local divers during the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual diving all-star meet was in the senior boys division. Great Falls pool diver Matteo Vasiliadis won with a 238.1 cumulative score, with Spencer Dearman of Oakton pool closely behind in second with a 237.9 total.
