Inside Nova

Arlington jobless rate improves in latest data

If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project

(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Survey: Va. Realtors turning bearish as market cooling continues

The bulls of winter and spring have been supplanted by the bears of summer, as Realtors across Virginia turn downbeat on the coming months in the commonwealth’s home-sales market. Only 11 percent of respondents believed market activity would be strong three months into the future, according to the monthly...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Senior softball tournament champs crowned

The three tournament champions of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league playoffs for the summer season were the Alexandria Red from the American Conference, the Oak Hill Light Blue from the National Conference and the Haymarket Royal Blue of the Continental Conference. Haymarket was the only champion of the three...
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Hot Wings win summertime college baseball title

Hot Wings and Chili Dogs not only make for good eating, the two local summer teams also made for some pretty good baseball in the recent tournament-championship game of the Northern Virginia College League. The second-seeded Hot Wings won the food fight by blanking the top-seed and defending champion Chili...
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Many divers on target at all-star meet

The closest competition among local divers during the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual diving all-star meet was in the senior boys division. Great Falls pool diver Matteo Vasiliadis won with a 238.1 cumulative score, with Spencer Dearman of Oakton pool closely behind in second with a 237.9 total.
OAKTON, VA

