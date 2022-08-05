ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots reportedly fired at vehicle with child passenger near Huntington

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

UPDATE: (4 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022): West Virginia State Police have released a photo of the alleged suspect vehicle after another vehicle with a child passenger was shot at on the interstate.

Authorities say a bullet narrowly missed a child after a suspect shot at a vehicle on I-64. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Lane Ball)

According to troopers, the suspect vehicle is described as a burnt orange four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows that has damage and peeling paint on the front end. Authorities say the license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the WVSP at 304-528-5555.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at, Mike McKinney tells WOWK 13 News Reporter Lane Ball he was taking his son to daycare when the incident happened. McKinney says he started to take the I-64 ramp near Huntington High School when another vehicle began tailgating him.

According to McKinney, the other vehicle swerved around his car as they merged onto the interstate and forced him off the road. He says he saw a man and woman in the vehicle.

The woman allegedly started yelling out the window as the suspect vehicle passed McKinney’s vehicle and McKinney says he saw the man hold up what he believes was a handgun and allegedly shoot at the car.

McKinney said he pulled over and could smell gun smoke, and then noticed a bullet hole in the back driver’s side door. McKinney says the bullet barely missed his son’s leg, and did leave a hole in the boy’s blanket.\

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An investigation is underway in Huntington into a report of shots fired toward a vehicle with a child passenger on the interstate.

According to the Huntington Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, a call came in around 9:30 this morning, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 that shots were fired from one vehicle toward a second vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 16th Street entrance ramp.

4 fire departments respond to Roane County fire

Troopers say one bullet struck the rear door on the driver’s side of the vehicle, “narrowly missing” a 3-year-old in the back seat.

WVSP says the suspect vehicle is a small orange SUV, and they are looking at surveillance video to get a better description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

