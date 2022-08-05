Michael Ealy, Kofi Siriboe And Laman Rucker Share What Keeps Them Excited As Leading Men In Hollywood

Twitter users had Jackie Aina trending after launching her fall candle set, but it wasn't for good reasons. Jackie Aina is a personable YouTuber, makeup guru, entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran by the way, who is usually trending for the right reasons. Over the weekend, Aina, who owns a lifestyle brand called FORVR Mood, caught backlash for a phrase she used on a candle in her latest collection, “Owambe.” The line is meant to represent “the life and soul of a Nigerian celebration,” but Twitter users criticized Aina for using the term “Soro Soke” as a name for one of the candles, which is a Yoruba phrase that means “Speak Up.” People were outraged because this was a trending phrase during the Nigerian #EndSARS protests in 2020, which aimed to put an end to police brutality.

