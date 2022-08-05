Michael Ealy, Kofi Siriboe And Laman Rucker Share What Keeps Them Excited As Leading Men In Hollywood

Read on www.essence.com
Related
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Is Tyra Banks the Reason Why Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore?
No celebrity has a deeper archive of cringe-worthy moments and cancelable offenses than one Tyra Banks.Thanks to an utterly cursed career on television starting in the early 2000s, the former supermodel has given social media plenty to criticize from her days hosting America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. And it doesn’t seem like this dragging ritual will ever end.Currently, Banks and ANTM’s panel of judges are being criticized for how they discussed “plus-sized” contestant Robin Manning’s figure on Cycle 1 of the show in a widely-viewed TikTok. In light of this, Banks’ other greatest—and by greatest, I...
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
RELATED PEOPLE
I Just Killed My Dad review: There are some big, glaring questions this documentary fails to ask
There is always a moment, towards the start of any true-crime documentary, where you ask yourself: what is going to happen to make this interesting? For the ranks of morbid voyeurs, mere murder or manslaughter are not enough – the tale must have more twists and turns than Pac-Man’s heat map. Such are the expectations of the genre, at least; expectations that Netflix’s latest offering,I Just Killed My Dad, strives to subvert.“Why do you think it’s important to tell your story?” a disembodied voice asks a nervous, gawky-looking 18-year-old as he settles himself in a chair. The kid is Anthony Templet who, shortly before the Covid...
Essence
Newlyweds Yung Joc And Kendra Robinson On The 'Tough Moments' They've Overcome And Her Love For His Kids
The couple dish on the issues they face in the new season of 'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,' kids, career and more as they approach their first year of marriage. In November, rapper, radio host, entrepreneur and reality TV star Yung Joc, also known as Jasiel Robinson, and his wife, attorney and fellow entrepreneur Kendra Robinson, will celebrate a year of marriage. So far, the two are enjoying wedded bliss.
John Oliver slams Warner Bros for cancelling Batgirl: ‘Burning down my network’
John Oliver has taken aim at Warner Bros for cancelling Batgirl.The 45-year-old Last Week Tonight host criticised his network’s parent company’s decision to shelve the Leslie Grace film as a tax write-off.During a segment on unused Covid-19 vaccines, Oliver said: “We let the vaccine sit unused on a shelf in our reserves like an expired Chobani or a $90m movie on HBO Max. “By the way: Hi there, new business daddy,” he added. “Seems like you’re doing a really great job. I do get the vague sense that you’re burning down my network for the insurance money, but I’m...
Essence
Nicki Minaj To Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAs
The chart-topping musician will also perform at this year’s ceremony, airing live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT. Actress, rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs. The 5x Video Music Award winner will also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Inside Beyoncé and Lizzo’s Latest Ableist Slur Criticism
The term was pulled from both “Heated” and “GRRRLS” after the spiraling controversy. It’s been less than a week since Beyoncé ushered us into a new sonic era where oozing disco-mania, odes to the effervescence of ballroom, and House-funk-techno stylings melded together for her latest masterpiece, Renaissance. Yet, the megastar’s hotly-anticipated seventh studio album didn’t arrive without some controversy.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Wedding Was Officiated By a Famous Doctor
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together for more than a decade. The beloved musical couple often discuss their secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
Essence
Jackie Aina Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash From Nigerian Community For ‘Soro Soke’ Candle
Twitter users had Jackie Aina trending after launching her fall candle set, but it wasn't for good reasons. Jackie Aina is a personable YouTuber, makeup guru, entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran by the way, who is usually trending for the right reasons. Over the weekend, Aina, who owns a lifestyle brand called FORVR Mood, caught backlash for a phrase she used on a candle in her latest collection, “Owambe.” The line is meant to represent “the life and soul of a Nigerian celebration,” but Twitter users criticized Aina for using the term “Soro Soke” as a name for one of the candles, which is a Yoruba phrase that means “Speak Up.” People were outraged because this was a trending phrase during the Nigerian #EndSARS protests in 2020, which aimed to put an end to police brutality.
Comments / 0