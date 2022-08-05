ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released

By Stephanie Thompson
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBJlu_0h6NnMZv00

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona.

The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in the pool.

Hippo Bibi gives birth to Fiona’s sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo

In another video tweet , the zoo confirmed that both mother and baby are doing well.

“The newborn hippo has spent most of the day in the indoor pools with Bibi, exploring, resting and nursing, which is exactly what the hippo care team was hoping for,” the tweet read. “Hippos spend most of their life in water and hippo calves even nurse underwater.”

The birth is making headlines, including a segment Thursday morning on NBC’s TODAY show, which featured behind-the-scenes details with senior keeper Jenna Wingate.

Wingate said she witnessed the birth with her “ears,” in an attempt to give Bibi her privacy while watching “via camera.” Wingate added when she heard a “plop” she surmised the baby was born.

A key detail about the pregnancy made the show’s hosts giggle.

Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister

NBC’s Craig Melvin asked if it was true Bibi was on birth control when she conceived. Wingate confirmed that it was true and added that Tucker, the calf’s father, had actually “gotten two females pregnant while they were on birth control” and that scientists would be “looking into” why it happened.

Wingate also said the zoo is currently taking suggestions for the calf’s name on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati zoo announces gender of new baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the gender of its new baby hippo. On Monday, the zoo says keepers were able to get a good look at the baby hippo and determined that Fiona the Hippo has a little brother!. “We’re just happy that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
tvliving.com

What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 12-14)

The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend

Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
spectrumnews1.com

Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Hippos#Cincinnati Zoo#The Cincinnati Zoo#Nbc
sunny95.com

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
WLWT 5

Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
WKRC

Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
LOVELAND, OH
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy