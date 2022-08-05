ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Multiple fatalities in Luzerne County fire

By WILK News
 3 days ago
Fire Photo credit WILK Audacy

PA State Police Lt. Derek Felsman Of Troop P Wilkes Barre, gave an update a short time ago about the fire in one part of Luzerne County early this morning. There have been 3 fatalities in the blaze and there may be more as some inside the home are still unaccounted for. Those deceased range in age from 6 years to 70 years of age. When fire crews arrived at 730 First Street in Nescopeck just after 2:30 this morning, the house was engulfed in flames and despite their efforts could not get inside due to the intensity of the fire. The Red Cross is on the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
