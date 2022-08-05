ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgvYl_0h6NlZji00

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend.

The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a number of fascinating views via a computerized telescope, which will bring into focus various celestial bodies including the moon, planets, galaxies, and more.

The program will include a star wheel craft and a moon pie, as well as information on seasonal constellations and a number of other interesting space-related factoids.

Saturn should be visible at 8:28pm on this night, while Jupiter should be able to be seen at 10:26pm. The Perseids meteor shower will also be at its peak on this night, and will potentially give visibility to over 100 meteors per hour.

The evening will culminate with a view of the full Corn moon, also known as the “Supermoon,” which is roughly 15 percent larger and brighter than the average full moon.

Participation in this event is free, with participants of all ages welcomed. It should be noted that the program can require a certain level of patience, which can be difficult for younger children. Also, reduced visibility due to cloudiness may occur, and cannot be helped. Inclement weather conditions will bring about cancellation of the event.

More information is available at the Chief Logan website, and can also be obtained by contacting @lauren.e.cole@wv.gov. Additional LOOTPRESS coverage on recent celestial events can be seen here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

The Predator decends upon Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles brought the latest in a series of high-profile stars to their Oak Hill location on Saturday in the form of actor, stuntman, artist, and athlete Brian A. Prince. Prince’s expansive resume includes roles in The Walking Dead, Black Panther,...
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

‘The Predator’ star meets with fans in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – A movie star signed autographs for fans in Fayette County on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Brian A. Prince, best known for his role as the Fugitive Predator in the movie The Predator, made an appearance at Retro Reset in Oak Hill. Prince took pictures with fans, signed autographs, and even […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Enthusiasts of the wonderous and odd gather in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center was the home to all things creepy, crawly, and spooky on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The Wonders Oddities expo was in town, as vendors sold art, bones, potions and more. Sadie Lane, who refers to herself as the queen of the wasteland, came in full costume […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Logan, WV
wvexplorer.com

Four must-see attractions in the New River Gorge National Park

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Visiting America's newest national park? There are countless trails to walk, rocks to climb, and streams to paddle, but there are four places every visitor should see in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia. According to park ranger Jodi French-Burr, the following...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Marshall President Smith to interview Dolly Parton Tuesday

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will host a “fireside chat” with entertainer and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton when she visits Charleston Tuesday, Aug. 9, to celebrate statewide participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The event is by invitation only and is not open to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Just For Kids, Inc. is gearing up for its eleventh year golf tournament

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just For Kids, Inc. is hosting our annual golf tournament on Friday, August 19t at Glade Springs Resort, Woodhaven Course. Now in its eleventh year, the Golf Classic is a major fundraiser for our child advocacy center. The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the work of our child advocacy center, enjoy a beautiful golf course and bolster the efforts of Just For Kids in reducing trauma and raising awareness about child sexual abuse in Southern West Virginia.
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

A return to Canada provides epic experience for W.Va. angler

CHARLESTON. W.Va. — Nitro attorney Harvey Peyton has been travelling to Canada for a fishing trip every summer since 1996, but his annual pilgrimage was disrupted by Covid for a couple of years. When he returned in 2022, what he found defied his own belief. The destination is Crook’s...
NITRO, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon Pie#Planet#Lodge#The Supermoon
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In sizzles in Saturday Grand Opening

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rapidly expanding Oak Hill start-up, the Starlite Drive-In, hosted its official Grand Opening ceremony at the Lochgelly Road location on Saturday. Co-owners Chuck Miller, Tom Miller, and Chuck Gray pulled out all the stops over the weekend for the Starlite Drive-In’s official inauguration as part of the local business community – Which included acknowledgement from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce who were present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
WVNS

Local family celebrates first birthday with long-lost brother

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There is an almost endless list of things you can do on the internet these days. But one family never expected Facebook to lead them to a brother they never knew existed. One year ago, Mary K. Matelski gave her father, Everett Heaton a 23-and-Me kit for his 85th birthday. […]
WVNS

VCXS Motorcycle Racing runs through the area

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Sunday, August 7, 2022, was race day here in Southern West Virginia. The Virginia XC Series returned to Flat Top, where racers of all skill levels, from beginners to pro circuit riders, came out to show their stuff on the track. Connor Privett from Wythe County, Virginia said it was […]
FLAT TOP, WV
Lootpress

Logan High School 2022-2023 highlights calendar released

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the 2022-2023 academic year on the horizon, educational institutions are doing all they can to prepare students, faculty, and families for the new school year. Logan High School is among a number of schools throughout Southern West Virginia that have released academic calendars to...
LOGAN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Capital City pounded in Friday afternoon storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 2 inches of rain fell on downtown Charleston in less than a half hour Friday evening causing street flooding included flooded parking lots and underpasses. According to meteorologists there were more than 800 strikes of lightening in less than 15 minutes during the height...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Torrential downpours to just muggy, more of the same ahead

(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston. A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy