Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend.

The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a number of fascinating views via a computerized telescope, which will bring into focus various celestial bodies including the moon, planets, galaxies, and more.

The program will include a star wheel craft and a moon pie, as well as information on seasonal constellations and a number of other interesting space-related factoids.

Saturn should be visible at 8:28pm on this night, while Jupiter should be able to be seen at 10:26pm. The Perseids meteor shower will also be at its peak on this night, and will potentially give visibility to over 100 meteors per hour.

The evening will culminate with a view of the full Corn moon, also known as the “Supermoon,” which is roughly 15 percent larger and brighter than the average full moon.

Participation in this event is free, with participants of all ages welcomed. It should be noted that the program can require a certain level of patience, which can be difficult for younger children. Also, reduced visibility due to cloudiness may occur, and cannot be helped. Inclement weather conditions will bring about cancellation of the event.

More information is available at the Chief Logan website, and can also be obtained by contacting @lauren.e.cole@wv.gov. Additional LOOTPRESS coverage on recent celestial events can be seen here.