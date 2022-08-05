Taco Bueno announces return of fan-favorite brisket tacos & more

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s baaaack, kind of like the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell is coming back, but just a little bit sooner. Taco Bueno has announced its brisket tacos are returning to its menu by popular demand.

The restaurant says, “Cooked slowly and consumed quickly, the limited time Brisket Menu Lineup includes tacos, nachos, quesadilla and queso, all featuring Hickory slow-smoked brisket. Get the menu items a la carte or in a Combo when you add a drink.”

Not only are the brisket tacos returning, but more brisket-centric menu items are coming back to life:

Brisket Tacos feature Hickory slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onions, minced cilantro in a warm flour tortilla.

The Brisket Quesadilla comes loaded with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, a healthy layer of a blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and pressed in a warm flour tortilla.

Brisket Nachos piles on top of a generous portion of crunchy tortilla chips, the Hickory slow-smoked brisket, refried beans, queso, pickled red onions, Pico de Gallo and sliced jalapenos.

That’s not all, brisket queso is coming to the menu as well, “The Brisket Queso , dresses the traditional queso with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, Pico de Gallo, sliced jalapenos, and minced cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, this makes the prefect add-on to any meal.”

