VIDEO: Auburn defensive linemen chase the quarterbacks

Two Auburn football targets set official commitment dates
After adding four prospects to Auburn football’s recruiting class of 2023 this summer, the Tigers are looking to add a couple more in the month of August. Two of Auburn’s top prospects have announced official commitment dates that will take place later this month. The first is one...
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Auburn Basketball Live: Exhibition game vs. Israeli national team
The Auburn basketball Tigers will play the finale of their three summer exhibition games at 12:30 p.m. CDT in Tel Aviv vs. the Israeli National Team. After winning their previous contests Coach Bruce Pearl's team is expected a major challenge on Monday. The Tigers defeated the Israel Select all-star squad...
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel All-Star Select Team
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to win their second game in Israel.
Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift
Tuskegee University got a solid gift from its Alumni Housing Foundation to help improve its athletic facilities. The post Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama: Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS,Ga. — It began with a traffic stop and ended with one person being arrested. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Columbus, Georgia officer, tried to make a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The driver, Malcolm Crouch, 28, refused to...
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
19-year-old shot dead in Columbus; homicides down compared to 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday late night shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, exactly one month to the day from his 19th birthday. News 3 arrived to the scene when daylight broke on Sunday morning. Leftover crime scene tape could be seen tied up to a trash can labeled, “Columbus, […]
Salem man arrested for drug trafficking
Officers with Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Monday, July 18.
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus. According to officials, on August 6 at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that two victims had been shot at this location.
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $375,000
A rare opportunity presents itself! Brand new, custom designed home located in Ivy Creek Subdivision! This beautifully finished 2751 sq. ft., open concept, 5 bedrooms, to include bonus room, 3 bath home is finished and ready for its new owners! The foyer opens into an office space and then into the stylish kitchen that includes white, soft close cabinets with black finishes, subway tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. The living room offers a fireplace with shiplap, cathedral ceilings and is open to the breakfast area & kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers tons of space with a walk-in closet, ensuite bath with a seperate soaking tub, fully tiled shower, his and her vanities with quartz countertops. The main living and kitchen display a gorgeous, soft wood colored LVP flooring. Outdoors you'll find a covered patio area, sidewalks and street lights, a great area for the kids to run and play!
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder
Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1 AM Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
UPDATE: Arrest Made after Man Found Dead of Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Lee County
UPDATE: Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Lee County Road 705, southeast of Opelika. A 9-1-1 caller reported a possible shooting at about 12:57AM today. Deputies say they...
