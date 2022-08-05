HomeKit Weekly: SwitchBot releases its first HomeKit product with the SwitchBot Plug Mini

Read on 9to5mac.com
OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know
After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
The names of many iOS apps are changing as even big brands engage in keyword spamming
The effectiveness of keyword spamming on the App Store is leading developers of many apps to change the names of their apps – including those owned by major brands …. Apple commentator John Gruber noticed the trend, and was puzzled by it. Last week I noticed an update for...
iOS 16 beta 5 finally adds the battery percentage to the status bar
The battery percentage has finally been added back to the status bar with today’s release of iOS 16 beta 5. This addresses one of the most common iOS requests since Apple removed the icon with the release of the iPhone X. iPhone battery percentage is back. In iOS 16...
Apple @ Work: Apple’s willingness to integrate with IdP providers shows it’s focused on enterprise expansion
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide, endpoint security for teams that Slack. Kolide notifies your team via Slack when their devices are insecure and gives them step-by-step instructions on how to solve the problem. Meet your compliance goals using the most powerful, untapped resource in IT: end-users. Try Kolide for free today.
macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 now available, as Apple aims for October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 5 is finally available to developers. Apple is seeding a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers. It’s also been a month since the company released its public beta version and a revised version to developers. Today’s...
Apple will use LG’s OLEDoS display tech to reduce bulk of mixed reality headset
The Apple mixed reality headset is expected to be unveiled next year. As we still have at least a few more months until we can take a look at Apple’s next big product, a report indicates that it will use LG’s OLEDoS display technology. According to The Elec,...
HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge next year, will feature ad-based subscription
In 2023, US users will have HBO Max and Discovery+ as one streaming service. The announcement was known for a few months, but during Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call, the company revealed a few more things. Variety reports the announcement with the timeline of this merge. According to JB...
Kuo: Apple mixed reality headset announcement plans, market expectations, price
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more research about the upcoming mixed reality headset that will likely be announced in the coming months. According to Kuo, this device may be announced as soon as January 2023. The analyst is doubling down on another report he made in June. This...
Apple tells suppliers to boost iPhone 14 production; Foxconn increases recruitment bonus
A Taiwanese report says that Apple had told its suppliers to boost initial iPhone 14 production from 90M units to 95M, an increase of more than 5%. In response, lead iPhone assembler Foxconn is said to have substantially increased its recruitment bonus for iPhone workers …. Taiwan’s United Daily News...
iOS 16 beta 5 now available to developers ahead of September launch
IOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 beta 5 are now rolling out to developers, two weeks after the fourth beta was released. The last iOS 16 brings a number of changes, including updates to the Lock Screen, new wallpaper options, and more. iOS 16 beta 5 will continue refining these new features…
OtterBox now offers $150 for broken iPhone screens when using these screen protectors
OtterBox is stepping up the benefits it offers with its screen protectors today. Going beyond the lifetime warranty of replacing broken iPhone screen protectors and cases, the company will now additionally cover up to $150 for replacing your iPhone screen if it breaks while using Amplify or Alpha OtterBox screen protectors.
Rumor: 2022 iPad Pro to feature two new ‘four-pin connectors’ for accessories
A new iPad Pro is rumored to launch later this year, with a new M2 chip among other upgrades. A new supply chain report from Macotakara today indicates that this year’s iPad Pro could feature new “4-pin connectors on the top and bottom side edges,” but it’s unclear what those connectors could be used for…
iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness for every model
Curious what display Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or the specs your current iPhone display has? Follow along for a look at the complete iPhone display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that’s found on the screen of every iPhone model.
Gurman: Apple readying new HomePod and smart home devices
Apple could be readying a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini as well as two other home devices that could see the light of the day around the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that...
iOS 16 beta 5 adds ‘Copy and Delete’ option for sharing screenshots without clutter
In addition to the new battery percentage icon in the status bar, iOS 16 beta 5 includes another useful new feature. Now, when you take a screenshot in iOS 16, you’ll see a handy new option to “Copy and Delete” that screenshot…. This new “Copy and Delete”...
watchOS 9 beta 5 now available to developers, here are its top features
WatchOS 9 beta 5 is here. After delaying a day the release of watchOS 9 beta 4 regarding the other betas, Apple is now seeding its fifth version of the upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. It’s also been a month since the company released watchOS 9 first public beta.
Find My has a new sound alert with iOS 16 beta 5, here’s how it sounds
Apple on Monday released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers. As we’re only a month away from the official release of iOS 16 to the public, today’s beta comes with only a few minor changes – although some of them are quite interesting. One of these changes is a new sound alert used by the Find My app for when users ping a lost iPhone or iPad.
HBO Max for iPhone and iPad rebuilt with SharePlay, stability updates, more
The HBO Max app for iPhone and iPad has received a major update this week with SharePlay support, reliability improvements, and more. WarnerMedia says that this completes its goal of bringing all HBO Max apps to a “new, more performant tech stack.”. When it first launched, the HBO Max...
Latest Microsoft Edge update comes with new Enhanced Security Mode
The Microsoft Edge web browser, which is available not only for Windows but also for macOS and Linux, has been updated this week with some new features. With the latest update, Microsoft Edge users can now enable a new Enhanced Security Mode that makes web browsing safer on unknown websites.
Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 4 $149 off clearance, Anker iPhone accessories from $9, more
We’re back with another round of the best deals, and to kick off the week, a notable clearance sale has gone live on iPad Air 4 at $149 off. That’s alongside official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases at $36 and the latest batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
