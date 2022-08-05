Read on www.thetruthaboutcars.com
Niceville K-9 officer killed in car crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Niceville Police Department have confirmed that one of their K-9s has died after he and his handler were involved in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. According to police, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson and K-9 Officer Blue were reporting for duty on Sunday when the crash occurred. The […]
WKRG
Defective airbag to blame for Pensacola man’s death: Florida Highway Patrol
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A defective airbag is to blame for a Pensacola man’s death last month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said this should’ve been just a minor crash but it was a Takata airbag that killed a 23-year-old man who was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck. The crash with another car happened on Mobile Highway at Boulder Avenue on July 7.
getthecoast.com
Niceville Police K-9 killed, officer injured in traffic crash on Highway 85
On Monday morning, the Niceville Police Department announced that K-9 Officer Blue was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 85 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The crash happened around 5:55pm while reporting for duty, according to the Niceville PD. According to the report, Officer Blue’s handler and friend, Sgt....
Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police
UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
WEAR
Pensacola 19-year-old charged with robbery at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is accused of robbing two people of $650 with a gun in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Tyree Malik Baldwin was arrested last Friday on a charge of robbery with a firearm. The incident took place on July 2 at a home...
WEAR
Report: Woman dies after car struck pole in Pace parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after her car struck a pole in a Pace parking lot Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4187 Hwy 90 in Pace.
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County
A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
WEAR
RV catches fire at Dixie RV in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in the Mossy Head community. According to rescue crew's, firefighter's received a call at approximately 1:39 p.m. to head out to Dixie RV to put out a RV reportedly engulfed in flames. Firefighter's...
WEAR
Report: Louisiana man pushes, punches child in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly pushing and punching a child. Tyler Mead, 23, of Louisiana, is charged with cruelty towards a child - abusing a child without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the scene...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
WESH
Woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping into shallow water of Florida bay
Fla. — A woman was paralyzed after she jumped into the shallow water of a Florida bay. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened July 31 at Choctawhatchee Bay. "A woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into very shallow water. She experienced immediate paralysis...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
