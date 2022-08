Connecticut launches reproductive rights hotline 00:20

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut has launched a new hotline and website to help people looking for information about abortion services, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Starting Friday, people can call the reproductive rights hotline at 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit the state's web portal for providers and other resources.

The services were launched in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .