Long Beach Camerata Singers honors individuals, organizations that help arts thrive in Long Beach

Psalms 37:3 Trust in the LORD, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness. About a month ago, our church took a team to help a faith-based nonprofit show kindness to refugees on the island of Lesvos, Greece. It was a great time. Each day we were able to bless, encourage, help, show kindness, and do good to people who have found themselves in a refugee situation. These displaced people have been through much difficulty. It was an honor to help and bring a bit of goodness into their life. Doing good is a good thing. Many articles express benefits of doing good. Doing good decreases stress, brings on better physical health, infuses a positive outlook, increases happiness, promotes mental health, and some articles say it makes us more attractive! Doing good is a good thing. It also helps us move out of or keep us from a victim mentality. That mindset where we blame others, believe the world is against us, run from responsibility, and take on an entitlement stance where we feel we are owed much. Seeing good and doing good can help us not to slip into that attitude.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO