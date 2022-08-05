Long Beach Camerata Singers honors individuals, organizations that help arts thrive in Long Beach

Read on www.oc-breeze.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students
Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000
Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
Hospitalized kids at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach enjoy a day at the “beach”
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach brought the beach to the hospital for pediatric patients who are currently receiving treatment at Miller Children’s & Women’s and the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village outpatient centers.
Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06
Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06 include an armed man at Stater Bros., a traffic fatality, and a freeway full closure. Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after...
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
Upcoming construction work on SR-1 between Ledroit St. and Cajon St.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resume work on Coast Highway (SR-1) between Ledroit St. and Cajon St. in the City of Laguna Beach. Construction is expected to begin Wednesday, August 10, 2022, through Thursday, September 1, 2022. The work will take place Monday through Friday nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Changeable Message Signs will be in place to notify motorists and residents of the upcoming work. Please note that noise from construction equipment during concrete pours or asphalt paving should be expected. This work, which started last Fall, is part of the Coast Highway ADA Sidewalk Improvement Project that will make the pedestrian routes along Coast Highway within the project limits ADA compliant. Construction will continue in the City of Laguna Beach at various locations between Ledroit St. and Ruby St.
Nineteen-year-old Maywood resident shot in Long Beach
On Aug. 5, 2022, at approximately 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male adult victim inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds...
Cypress Police Department encourages community to drive with extra care during Back to School Safety Month
As students head back to the classroom, the Cypress Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Mayor Paulo Morales said....
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: See good – do good
Psalms 37:3 Trust in the LORD, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness. About a month ago, our church took a team to help a faith-based nonprofit show kindness to refugees on the island of Lesvos, Greece. It was a great time. Each day we were able to bless, encourage, help, show kindness, and do good to people who have found themselves in a refugee situation. These displaced people have been through much difficulty. It was an honor to help and bring a bit of goodness into their life. Doing good is a good thing. Many articles express benefits of doing good. Doing good decreases stress, brings on better physical health, infuses a positive outlook, increases happiness, promotes mental health, and some articles say it makes us more attractive! Doing good is a good thing. It also helps us move out of or keep us from a victim mentality. That mindset where we blame others, believe the world is against us, run from responsibility, and take on an entitlement stance where we feel we are owed much. Seeing good and doing good can help us not to slip into that attitude.
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
Seven day local weather forecast for August 07 through August 13
Seven day local weather forecast for August 07 through August 13. Details for seven day local weather forecast for August 07 through August 13. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday...
