Bakefield: Sun City must keep age limit intact

I have lived in Sun City since 1999 and love the age limit with no children and 55 and older, with 19-year-olds allowed, like my son who came to go to college.

People are babysitting in Sun City when they should not be. Go out of Sun City to babysit those grandchildren.

Banner Olive Branch is letting little children in at the food bank and that should not happen.

We cannot become a Youngtown. Our board of the Recreation Centers of Sun City should be protecting us.

I hope others are speaking out. Don’t live here if you don’t like it.

A family should move her grandmother out of Sun City and sell her house so she can help her. She can also have someone in the home to give care. We will lose Sun City if these people try to change our rules.

The younger generation does not like rules. They need to get over themselves and buy outside of Sun City.

It is just like the drivers in Sun City are speeding and breaking the law and no tickets are given out. We better wake up and be responsible.