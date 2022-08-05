Pioneer graduates finish runner-up at SkillsUSA national competition

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO