Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 17:06:58 -0400

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:37:10 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:37:10 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 745 Wait Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Rating: 1. This property is routinely overgrown and has become an eye sore for the community. For more information or to...
WITN
Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
Wake commissioners to hear presentation on Five County Stadium renovation project
Zebulon, N.C. — Wake County commissioners will listen to a presentation on proposed renovations for Five County Stadium on Monday in an effort to bring the stadium in line with similar ballparks. The presentation notes that the stadium needs to undergo improvements and renovations by 2025 to comply with...
cbs17
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Durham County considering spending $12 million on shopping center in Hope Valley area
The Board of Elections could move into the empty former grocery store in the otherwise bustling strip mall.
athleticbusiness.com
Vandals Hit Community Rec Center Twice in One Week
A community recreation center in Durham, N.C., was vandalized twice over the course of a week. Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to learn of the damage to the TA Grady Recreation Center. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time,...
chathamjournal.com
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
WRAL
Durham County social workers concerned for their safety after activists protest
Durham County social workers concerned for their safety after activists protest. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in Durham County's Child Protective Services Office feel they're being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Luke Notestine.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
WRAL
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
cbs17
Deadly strike at White House highlights lightning dangers : What to do to stay safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thunderstorms develop almost every afternoon across central North Carolina this time of year, and can create dangerous conditions for those caught outside. After Thursday’s deadly lightning strike in Washington, D.C., Meteorologist Lance Blocker traveled to Raleigh’s National Weather Service to discuss lightning safety tips....
WRAL
Downtown Durham business owners urge city to address attacks from homeless people
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham business owners urge city to address attacks from homeless people. Local business owners in downtown Durham say that attacks from homeless people are...
WRAL
What will it take to meet Raleigh's apartment shortage?
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A record pace of new apartment construction is helping put a dent in the shortage of rentals across the Triangle with nearly 13,000 apartments currently being built.
wfncnews.com
Wake Forest Man Gaining Following With Live Performances on TikTok
Wake Forest, N.C. — By day, Luke Reynolds is a Wake For…. WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant to the Wake Forest community.
Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August
The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
cbs17
At least 2 taken to hospital, truck flips in Raleigh crash on New Bern Ave. at I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were sent to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh near Interstate 440 Monday night, police said. The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at I-440, according to Raleigh police. The wreck happened when a...
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth
Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
Durham County sheriff sees exception to law and destroys guns collected in buyback effort
Durham, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are struggling to find space to store guns they’ve seized. A 2013 state law forbids them from destroying most firearms. However, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff’s office as part...
