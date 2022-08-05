ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 17:06:58 -0400

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfncnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Wake Forest, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Vandals Hit Community Rec Center Twice in One Week

A community recreation center in Durham, N.C., was vandalized twice over the course of a week. Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to learn of the damage to the TA Grady Recreation Center. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time,...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL

What will it take to meet Raleigh's apartment shortage?

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A record pace of new apartment construction is helping put a dent in the shortage of rentals across the Triangle with nearly 13,000 apartments currently being built.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August

The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth

Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
CLAYTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy