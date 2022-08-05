U.N. Report Links Malian, 'White-Skinned' Troops to Civilian Deaths

Read on www.usnews.com
US News and World Report
As Many as 80,000 Russian Forces Killed, Wounded in Ukraine: Pentagon
Russia has endured as many as 80,000 casualties since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, according to the latest assessment from the Pentagon of the steep costs Moscow has paid. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters on Monday that the number of Russian...
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Solomons PM's Absence From Memorial Service Was a 'Missed Opportunity' - U.S. Official
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech on Sunday at...
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
Ukraine Says It Caught Hitmen on Russian Mission to Kill Top Officials
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine arrested two people working for Russian intelligence services who planned to kill Ukraine's defence minister and the head of its military intelligence agency, Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU, said on Monday. The Security Service of Ukraine foiled the plot by the Russian GRU military intelligence...
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
Russia Halts U.S. Inspections of Its Nuclear Arsenals
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday announced a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a pivotal arms control treaty, claiming that Western sanctions have hampered similar tours of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors. The move reflects soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military action...
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
Ukraine Seeks New IMF Programme, Hopes Aid Arrives in Nov-Dec - PM
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has formally requested a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to receive aid under the programme from November to December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday. "We expect to receive the corresponding assistance from the IMF already in November-December of this...
Pakistani Militant With $3 Million US Bounty Killed in Afghanistan - Sources
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A senior Pakistani militant with $3 million U.S. bounty on his head has been killed along with three aides in neighbouring Afghanistan, three militant commanders and an intelligence official said on Monday. Pakistani officials said the death of Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani,...
Support for Japan PM's Cabinet Lowest Since It Was Formed - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid to the lowest level since he took office last October, with voters questioning his decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday. Support for Kishida's cabinet totalled 46%, down...
Russia, Ukraine Agree to Protect Ukraine Grain Shipping Channel
LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal last month...
No Change in U.S. Assessment on China Timeline for Taiwan, Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday,...
Moscow Says Ukraine 'Taking Europe Hostage' by Shelling Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, but that Kyiv was blocking a potential visit.
A Year After Taliban's Return, Some Women Fight for Lost Freedoms
KABUL (Reuters) - Monesa Mubarez is not going to give up the rights she and other Afghan women won during 20 years of Western-backed rule easily. Before the hardline Islamist Taliban movement swept back to power a year ago, the 31-year-old served as a director of policy monitoring at the finance ministry.
Palestinian Official Assassinated in Lebanon -Security Sources
BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Palestinian security official was shot dead late on Monday in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon, three Palestinian security officials said, just hours after a truce between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Said Alaadin was shot in the head by unknown assailants and later died...
Ex-Philippine Leader and Democracy Defender Ramos Is Buried
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. Ramos died July 31 at age...
Bahamas Migrant Arrests Soar in 2022 Amid Spike in Sea Voyages
NASSAU (Reuters) - The Bahamas has apprehended more migrants so far this year than in the previous three calendar years combined, according to figures released to Reuters, amid a steady rise in sea-bound vessels seeking to reach the United States. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has apprehended 2,250 migrants...
Ukraine Says It Will Receive Tanks, Planes From North Macedonia
KYIV (Reuters) - North Macedonia has agreed to supply tanks and planes to Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's ongoing invasion, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday. "Many nations are showing more courage today than half of the G20 (Group of 20 major economic powers). Like North...
Public sector strike cripples cash-strapped Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — Tarek Younes was once solidly middle class and felt he helped contribute to society as an inspector in the Lebanese government’s consumer protection agency. But the country’s economic free-fall has eroded his income and civic pride. In his desperation, Younes has joined tens of...
