Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer

Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
I used a $29 Apple AirTag to track my luggage on 2 buses and a plane and I'll never travel without one again
I bought a $29 Apple AirTag to track my luggage while I traveled in July. My carry-on was unexpectedly "valet checked" on my Delta flight and knowing its location eased my anxiety. I'll never take a flight without an AirTag again. For the sake of efficiency, I have never liked...
Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China
The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
Motorola X30 Pro: Everything we know so far
The Motorola X30 Pro is a rumored smartphone expected to launch in mid-2022 with a 200MP camera sensor. The device could be the first smartphone to sport said resolution.
Full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs leaked
Samsung will unveil two new smartphones at its press event on Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We previously heard a number of specifications for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and now more specifications have been leaked for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4… Oh, wait! The Galaxy Fold 4 (reportedly, Samsung might be dropping the Z, although that's not confirmed, so take your pinch of salt with it), is now hours away from becoming official!. Thanks to an extensive new leak and rumors, we already have a...
Three UK reports growth, as its fastest 5G network entices customers and businesses alike
Three UK has been voted as the fastest 5G network in the UK for the third consecutive year by net benchmark company Ookla. It seems this achievement has not gone unnoticed, as the mobile provider has just reported a 6% growth in contract subscribers, and is outperforming the rest of the market in half-year results. Specifically, the company reports that it has added almost as many new subscribers in H1 2022 as its competitors combined.
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
OnePlus 10T review: Turbo turbulence
The OnePlus 10T is all about improving performance across the board, including faster processing, faster charging, and more consistent performance, but OnePlus had to sacrifice a few features that people love in the process.
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more
If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
I'm a luxury travel agent for the ultra-wealthy. I've sent out search teams for lost luggage and booked a $15,000 private flight for a COVID-positive client.
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
A hotel chain saw a 25% jump in job applications after offering to pay for staff's tattoos, piercings, or haircuts
Ruby Hotels gives new hires around $500 to cover the cost of a new tattoo, piercing, or haircut after they complete six months of employment, per CNN.
Report: The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could last up to 80 hours on a single charge
That's a much better charge time than previous Galaxy Watch models. A new report claims to have more info on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch models. One interesting tidbit is that the Pro model last up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatches...
Apple AR/MR headset could arrive as soon as January 2023, and will cost more than $2000
Out of all of Apple’s upcoming products, the highest market expectations are on the company’s much-anticipated AR/MR headset (augmented/mixed reality headset). This bit of information was shared by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech pundit published a detailed research note on August 7th with a thorough assessment...
