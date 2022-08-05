Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer

Three UK has been voted as the fastest 5G network in the UK for the third consecutive year by net benchmark company Ookla. It seems this achievement has not gone unnoticed, as the mobile provider has just reported a 6% growth in contract subscribers, and is outperforming the rest of the market in half-year results. Specifically, the company reports that it has added almost as many new subscribers in H1 2022 as its competitors combined.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO