positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Hold Public Meeting Tuesday for Sinclair Road Extension Project at Championsgate
Osceola County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday August 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ChampionsGate Golf Club about the Sinclair Road Extension Project Development and Environment Study from Reunion to Championsgate. The extension would take place from Tradition Boulevard to Bella Citta Boulevard. The public...
Osceola Council On Aging awarded $5.69 Million HUD grant for affordable housing for seniors, Osceola and Kissimmee add $4.3 Million more
With the cost of housing continuing to increase in and around Osceola County, many families and individuals are finding it more and more challenging to find attainable or affordable housing, and that especially impacts seniors, many who are already struggling with inflation and increasing rental expense as they try to make ends meet on fixed incomes.
Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital’s ERs are ready!
Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health’s ERs are ready. Don’t delay your care–we’re here when you need us. When you choose Orlando Health for your next ER visit, you’re choosing state-of-the-art medical care from Central Florida’s leader in emergency medicine and trauma care. Whether based in a hospital or freestanding pavilion, our network of ERs gives you access to the best available emergency care just minutes from your neighborhood. We’re experienced and equipped to treat all members of your family — from infants and children, to teens and adults.
Head-on crash Sunday night leaves 72-year-old woman dead in Osceola County
A 72-year-old woman from Tampa was killed Sunday night when another car entered her lane on State Road 60 in Kenansville in Osceola County, striking her car head-on, according FHP. The fatal crash took place at 11:23 pm on S.R. 60 near Peavine Road in Kenansville. According to Florida Highway...
