Read on www.chronicleonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Sunday, Aug. 7
(Re Friday, Aug. 5’s front-page story, “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes”): BOCC, your no-build resolution worked for the Northern Turnpike Extension. How about a one-phase-build resolution for the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19?. Now we have to pay for festival. (Re Friday, Aug. 5’s Page A3 story,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Citrus County Chronicle
First day of school Wednesday
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
Citrus County Chronicle
ERA American Suncoast Realty
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire at Inglis home
An unattended pot of food cooking on a stovetop ignited a fire inside an Inglis home. No injuries were reported, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue, but first responders did provide oxygen to a rescued dog. County firefighters responded at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to the house off of...
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropic Shores Realty
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
Like fathers, like sons
A group of four friends who made great memories together at the racetrack are now having a blast watching their sons do the same. Mark Powers, John Chance and D.J. Macklin all raced at Citrus County Speedway and other tracks around Florida, while Mark’s brother, Stephen Powers, helped out his brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Citrus County Chronicle
DJ Trae, all tuned up and ready to get things started
When DJ Trae shows up, he gets the party started. By day, he’s a disc jockey at radio station 103.9 in Brooksville, the on-air personality weekdays from noon to 3. After hours, he’s a much sought-after DJ around Citrus County and beyond, bringing his high-energy personality to local events, from Kids Night every Wednesday at Crump’s Landing in Homosassa and Teen Night Out on the third Thursdays at the Inverness Depot, to the monthly Crystal Harley-Davidson Bike Night at the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar or an Inverness Elks Italian Night Supper, United Way Boots & Bling, Disco Night to benefit Cayla’s Coats or a Stuff the Bus/Fill the Trailer event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ignited Realty
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
Elected leaders represent ‘all of the people’
Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan seem to have forgotten that there is a LGBTQ people in Inverness and Citrus County and their tax dollars help fund the library. Apparently, they don’t know that we are born this way. Even as children, I knew I was gay. I would have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 8
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Monday, Aug. 8, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Auto theft, 6:34 p.m. Aug. 4, off of Moss Lane, Crystal River;. Residential burglary, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 4, off of Gary Point, Crystal River;. Criminal mischief, 7:20 p.m. Aug....
Citrus County Chronicle
Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district
Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to meet ahead of first day of school
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Aug. 9 will feature several routine annual approvals for the new school year, as well as some new items to discuss. Among the yearly approvals are items such as the AVID program for seven secondary schools, the LifeStream Behavioral Center agreement for LifeStream to provide its services to Citrus County Schools, and renewal of the Skyward and Sentinel One programs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l It's TRIM season
Welcome August, and hello to TRIM (Truth In Millage) season!! I like to think of TRIM season as the end of a sports season like the Super Bowl, World Series, Masters, the BCS national championship game, etc. You practice hard for a long time to prepare you for your “Super Bowl.” That is what it’s like here at the Property Appraiser’s office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you for editorial supporting veteran’s as teachers
Thank you for the editorial on Aug. 3 entitled “Classroom instruction by veterans.”. There have been many comments that veterans may be ill-prepared to teach, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the requirements that they have a minimum of 60 college credits and a passing score on the FLDOE examination for bachelor degree level subjects.
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: DeSantis prosecutes war on 'woke'
TALLAHASSEE — About six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor – and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. “I’m still doing this job as state attorney. I’m the twice...
Citrus County Chronicle
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council to decide on increased parking fines, land use change, annexation of King's Bay
Illegal parking in Crystal River could soon become a costlier after Monday when the city council considers hiking parking fines. “As the city becomes more popular to non-city residents, illegal parking is becoming more of an issue and a hindrance to city residents,” wrote City Manager Ken Frink to the council as part of the Monday agenda. “The purpose of this ordinance is to increase certain fines related to illegal parking to assist the city in enforcing existing rules by hopefully deterring certain illegal behavior.”
Comments / 0