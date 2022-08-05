ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Search just got a handy upgrade for finding things fast — and you can try it now

By Sanjana Prakash
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Google has many tricks and shortcuts that help narrow down exactly what you are looking for — and it just rolled out a new search feature that should speed things up even more. When you use quotes in a search, that particular word or phrase will show up in a snippet in bold under the webpage — and not just that: Google will indicate where exactly that word/phrase will appear on the site.

The new update from Google should save you precious minutes that are spent in scrolling through websites, finding the exact term you are looking for. Google already had “search with quotes” in place, which brought up only those pages that contained those particular words.

Now in a blog post , Google mentions that it is updating its search shortcut to help users find content much faster. Google “generally” makes the quoted words bold in the webpage snippets when searched for on a desktop, but not when accessed through a phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ha9E_0h6Nb9KZ00

Google illustrates the search results for "google search" (Image credit: Google)

In Google’s example, the term “google search” is highlighted in bold below each webpage that it is found. The sentence that is under the webpage is a snippet that Google has created to help users find the term, rather than a description or context of the webpage.

I tried Google’s new search update with the search term “wireless phone chargers” and “green lawn” while doing some research and it worked exactly as described. I could find exactly what I needed in minutes, especially because these were phrases I was specifically looking for and not standalone words.

Google said that it didn’t do this earlier because it was not always easy to create a snippet around the words that were being searched for — especially if they were part of something like a menu item. But feedback from users prompted the company to make this change. It realized users don’t really want to see an overall description of the webpage but where the quoted material on that particular page appears.

There are some caveats to the new search update. Google notes that some search text could be hidden in a meta description tag or alt text, preventing Google from throwing up a snippet in those cases. And you might not see all the mentions in a snippet if they're too far apart.

Google acknowledges that using quote search is probably targeted at "power users" and says, “We generally recommend first doing any search in natural language without resorting to operators like quotation marks. Years ago, many people used operators because search engines sometimes needed additional guidance. Things have advanced since then, so operators are often no longer necessary”.

The new update is a nice improvement to one of Google’s search hacks and we will have to see how much time we save and how it can really benefit us.

Next: How to use Google Maps with all its tips and tricks.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Google Maps#Search Engines
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy