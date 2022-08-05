Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger would increase Iowa railroad traffic

Read on www.radioiowa.com
Related
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Rail Merger Would Triple Iowa Train Traffic
(Undated) The pending merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern would eventually triple the amount of train traffic through parts of eastern and southern Iowa. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andrew Cummings says that the railroad has plans to add sidings, extend existing sidings, and add electronic signaling systems – all to expand capacity so additional trains can be handled. The merger would create the only single-line railroad linking Canada, the U-S, and Mexico.
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 8th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- Both of Iowa’s Republican senators opposed the package of tax changes and spending on climate and energy projects the U-S Senate passed Sunday. The three Iowa Republicans in the HOUSE are also criticizing the bill. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats should pump the brakes and start over. The I-R-S commissioner says the agency will target tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy Americans but will not increase audits of returns with income below 400-thousand dollars. Hinson disagrees, saying the plan would pay for 87-thousand new I-R-S agents who would turn around and audit working families and small businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Radio Iowa
Change in forecast drops high heat and humidity for the week
Many areas got some rainfall this weekend — but there was a wide variation in the amounts. National Weather Service meteorologist, Brad Small, says the most rain fell in northern Iowa. “We had very heavy rainfall in north-central parts of the state, around Mason City southwest to Charles City, by Lake Mills, and they saw four to seven inches of rain up there,” he says.
Radio Iowa
Kids County report ranks Iowa 9th
Iowa ranks ninth in the country on the annual Kids Count report, which ranks states on 12 factors divided into four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Iowa’s high ranking can be misleading, according to Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, which partners with the...
Radio Iowa
Iowa company pays $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint
Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. WDC Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
KCRG.com
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa
A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
Radio Iowa
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. “We’ve got...
ourquadcities.com
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
KCRG.com
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wvik.org
Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?
The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Comments / 0