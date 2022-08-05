Read on www.skooknews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkok.com
Sunbury Streets Under Construction this Week, Parking Restricted
SUNBURY – Some parking in Sunbury will be restricted today and tomorrow as construction crews work to repave several streets. Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer says the streets include:. South Center Street from Spruce Street to Penn Street. Penn Street from South Center Street to North 3rd Street. Gas...
Closures begin tonight during night work on I-80 in Columbia County
Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 in Columbia County as a contractor begins paving improvements Sunday night. A closure will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight through Friday, Aug. 12 on Interstate 80 eastbound Exit Ramp 241 B (Berwick/Route 11 northbound) while the contractor performs pavement improvements. A detour using Interstate 80 eastbound, Exit 242 (Route 339/Mifflinville), Market Street, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of the closure. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. ...
wkok.com
Route 61 to Undergo Roadwork This Week, Resurfacing in September
Minor Delays Expected on Route 61 This Week, Resurfacing in September. COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Minor delays are expected thisweek in Shamokin and Coal Township during roadwork on Route 61. PennDOT says during daylight hours, new safety ramps are to be installed, with very little impact to traffic...
Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek to close for bridge deck replacement
PennDOT has announced Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Pike Township will be closed until November for bridge deck replacement. the Lobachsville Road Bridge sits between Long Lane/Bertolet Mill Road and Oysterdale Road. The posted detour will route traffic on Oysterdale Road, PA 73/Philadelphia Pike, and Bertolet Mill Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash closes Route 220 in Sullivan County
UPDATE: As of 6:20 p.m., Route 220 reopened in both directions. Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 154 just north of Laporte Borough in Laporte Township and Route 87 in Dushore, Cherry Township, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Route 87 and Route 154 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville
Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
skooknews.com
Fire Crews Responding to Working Fire in Orwigsburg
Emergency personnel are responding to a working fire in Orwigsburg on Monday afternoon. Around 3:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 135 South Warren Street in Orwigsburg for a possible house fire. Emergency personnel arriving on scene reported a deck on fire behind the home. Units from Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Car crashes into West Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News crews were on the scene of a car crashing into a West Scranton home. Crews responded to a car crash in the 700 block of Parrott Street Monday afternoon. It was discovered that the car smashed into the front area of the house causing significant damage. Information on how […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 8th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 87, of Mahanoy City passed away peacefully August 7th, 2022 at Lehigh Valley East Norwegian Street Pottsville. Louis was born July 17, 1935 in Mahanoy City a son of the late Anthony and Rose (Ricci) DiGiromolo. He was a 1953 Graduate...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County. According to fire officials, flames broke out along Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville just after 4:30 p.m. Everyone made it out safely. Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. A fire marshal has been called...
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
Times News
Car snaps off pole in Summit Hill
Summit Hill police are investigating a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The incident involved a single car traveling east along West White Bear Drive. The male motorist went off the road onto the right berm and snapped off a utility pole in front of 99 West White Bear Drive. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill United Way Stuffs Over 2,100 Backpacks
Thanks to the donations from around Schuylkill County, the Schuylkill United Way was able to fill more backpacks for students than any other year. In a statement from the United Way, "It is true what the old proverb says: It takes a village to raise a child. Fortunately for our children, they have an entire county behind them."
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
Comments / 0