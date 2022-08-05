YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO