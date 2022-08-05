ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Christian Benteke leaves Crystal Palace for MLS in club record deal for D.C. United

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXGOj_0h6Na7Wu00

Christian Benteke is heading to D.C. United, as the MLS club announced a deadline day move to acquire the Belgium striker from Crystal Palace.

Benteke, 31, will be available to play for Wayne Rooney’s side once his International Transfer Certificate and U.S. work visa are approved. His contract runs through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025.

“Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” said Rooney in a club statement announcing the move. “His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference.”

With 45 caps for Belgium and 280 Premier League appearances, Benteke will be expected to be one of the most dangerous strikers in MLS once United can put him on the field. Still, the move comes after a rough patch with Palace, where Benteke began the 2021-22 season as the club’s first-choice striker only to fade into a substitute role due to poor finishing form. His last Premier League goal came in November of 2021, and he only appeared in four of Palace’s final 16 games of the season.

That said, in the 2020-21 season, Benteke scored 10 goals for Palace, a rate that points to having the quality to help an MLS team in need. United sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and are 27th out of 28 teams. 19 teams have scored more goals than the Black-and-Red this season, though the presence of Taxi Fountas (11 goals) and Ola Kamara (8) has left them less in need of a goalscorer than better play at the back.

“We are getting an elite striker in Christian and completing this signing on transfer deadline day is a huge accomplishment for the club,” said United GM Lucy Rushton in a team statement. “Christian is a dynamic forward who has scored goals at the highest levels. His strength and power will make him a focal point of our team and his ability to link-up play will be a valuable asset to us. We are excited to get Christian integrated with the team so he can make an immediate impact on the field in the final stretch of the season.”

How will Benteke fit in with D.C. United?

Rooney’s plans for Benteke surely include a partnership with the electric Fountas, but how that will look remains to be seen. Since Rooney officially signed on as the team’s new head coach, they have played out of a 4-2-3-1 formation, then a very fluid 4-4-2, and on Wednesday night used a 4-3-3 that Rooney hinted was tailored for Charlotte FC.

For most of 2022, United has been a high-pressing team, but under Rooney, they have dropped their lines off and seem more ready to find a big center forward’s feet (having traded to acquire another target man, Miguel Berry, earlier in the transfer window) than the previous, more vertical approach.

Related

USMNT defender Chris Richards joins Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich

Wayne Rooney finds D.C. United at a crossroads once again

Why D.C. United? Wayne Rooney explains decision to manage MLS side

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Ola Kamara
Person
Wayne Rooney
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Crystal Palace#Visa#The Eastern Conference
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
MLS
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Barcelona in race to register new signings - sources

Barcelona face a race against time to be able to register all of their new signings for the start of LaLiga next weekend, sources have told ESPN. LaLiga informed Barca this week they will need to pull a fourth financial lever if they want to have everyone available to face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Aug. 13.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man

Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy