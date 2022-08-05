ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
WHYY

Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus

Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
CBS Philly

List: Philadelphia Area Food Banks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Inflation continues to skyrocket across the United States. The rising cost of groceries has many people turning to local food banks for help to feed their families. The Philadelphia region has a number of food banks and pantries you can turn to if you need food assistance. Here is a list of food banks and pantries in the Philadelphia area: Philabundance: Enter your zip code to find the closed free food resources near you. Mazzoni Center: You must be referred by your case manager or medical provider in order to access this food bank. Clients must also be Ryan White certified....
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat Halal in Philly

Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
CBS Philly

Heat Health Emergency In Philadelphia Has Residents Running For Cover From Sun: ‘This Heat Is Like, Dangerous’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several days of very hot weather has led the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to declare a heat health emergency. People who Eyewitness News spoke with say they consider this to be one of the hottest summers yet. From empty spraygrounds to slow days behind the counter, Monday’s heat health emergency has people running for cover from the sun. “When it gets really hot like this, especially during the day, people are not out as much only because it’s so hot,” one man said. “I’ve never had this many consecutive days of 90-degree heat in my life,” one woman said. In...
PhillyBite

Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
CBS Philly

Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
AdWeek

WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
CBS Philly

2nd Street Festival Brings Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival returned to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Chopper 3 was over the all-day party on 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event which featured over 200 small businesses, including local food trucks and vendors. People were out there showing off their best moves listening to live music and beating the heat at one of the festival’s 15 beer and cocktail gardens.
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
