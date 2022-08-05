PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several days of very hot weather has led the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to declare a heat health emergency. People who Eyewitness News spoke with say they consider this to be one of the hottest summers yet. From empty spraygrounds to slow days behind the counter, Monday’s heat health emergency has people running for cover from the sun. “When it gets really hot like this, especially during the day, people are not out as much only because it’s so hot,” one man said. “I’ve never had this many consecutive days of 90-degree heat in my life,” one woman said. In...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO