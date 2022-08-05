Read on philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus
Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
Philly drag queen, activist bridges communities through comedy
Drag queen Brittany Lynn is bringing drag mainstream, and erasing stigma around it one show at a time. She also helms Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time program, which sees her reading to children at area schools and libraries.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
List: Philadelphia Area Food Banks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Inflation continues to skyrocket across the United States. The rising cost of groceries has many people turning to local food banks for help to feed their families. The Philadelphia region has a number of food banks and pantries you can turn to if you need food assistance. Here is a list of food banks and pantries in the Philadelphia area: Philabundance: Enter your zip code to find the closed free food resources near you. Mazzoni Center: You must be referred by your case manager or medical provider in order to access this food bank. Clients must also be Ryan White certified....
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency for Monday, Tuesday
Due to forecasted heat index values, Philadelphia health officials have issued a Heat Health Emergency for Monday and Tuesday.
Where to Eat Halal in Philly
Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront. The Alliance is a consortium of private sector corporations...
Heat Health Emergency In Philadelphia Has Residents Running For Cover From Sun: ‘This Heat Is Like, Dangerous’
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several days of very hot weather has led the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to declare a heat health emergency. People who Eyewitness News spoke with say they consider this to be one of the hottest summers yet. From empty spraygrounds to slow days behind the counter, Monday’s heat health emergency has people running for cover from the sun. “When it gets really hot like this, especially during the day, people are not out as much only because it’s so hot,” one man said. “I’ve never had this many consecutive days of 90-degree heat in my life,” one woman said. In...
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
Check out Trenton’s Smallest Outdoor Gallery Hosted by Felicia V. Bland
In one of the most historic districts in Trenton, near The Rescue Mission of Trenton, sits one of Trenton’s small exhibits for the summer. Its singular artist sits on the side of the ladder where the paint cans usually go, flanked by two of her photographs. Soft jazz plays in the background.
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
Clashes erupt as deputies clear encampments in front of University City Townhomes
Sheriff’s deputies followed through on a judge’s order and cleared out the encampment in front of the University City Townhomes. Protesters have been trying to stop the owners of the property from selling the affordable housing community.
Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
2nd Street Festival Brings Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival returned to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Chopper 3 was over the all-day party on 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event which featured over 200 small businesses, including local food trucks and vendors. People were out there showing off their best moves listening to live music and beating the heat at one of the festival’s 15 beer and cocktail gardens.
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
