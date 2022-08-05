Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Betting Odds August 5

Read on www.wagertalk.com
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/7/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. Yu Darvish gets the assignment for the Padres, while Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Dodgers. Yu Darvish has a 3.30 ERA. He has been very...
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon in Game 1
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Lamb is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 78 plate appearances this season, Lamb...
Judge hits No. 44, Yankees beat Mariners 9-4 to stop skid
SEATTLE (AP) — On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn’t all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday. Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs as the Yankees hammered Seattle pitching. But they got a bad break early — Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning. “I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to still make an impact on this team even while he’s hurt,” said Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who threw seven innings to get the win. “He’s come in here right away and made an impact on a lot of people. He’s not afraid to talk pitching with the pitchers. He’s not afraid to give honest feedback. He’s one of the best guys that I’ve been around and played with, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way back and makes an impact.”
Jarred Kelenic not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is sitting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Kelenic is being replaced in center field by Sam Haggerty versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 117 plate appearances this season, Kelenic has a .131 batting average with a .477 OPS, 4 home...
Seattle Mariners welcome new clubhouse dog to the team
Make room for the latest addition to the Seattle Mariners' roster, Tucker. On Saturday, the team announced he is the new clubhouse dog and will be a regular attendant for the team's home games and occasional road games, according to MLB.com. Seattle adopted the 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix from OkanDogs...
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infeilder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 271 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .243 batting average with a .672 OPS, 9 home...
Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Monday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 290 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .246 batting average with an .816 OPS, 17...
