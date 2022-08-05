ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Explored Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Donovan Mitchell Three-Team Trade

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Yslm_0h6NYFvr00

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Lakers discussed a three-team trade with the Jazz and Knicks involving Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell.

Coordinating three-team trades is a difficult business in the NBA. Trying to solve two teams' problems in a deal is a challenge in itself, but three adds an exponential amount of complexity. However, based on numerous reports, the Lakers might very well have to pull one off in order to ship Russell Westbrook out of town.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently noted four teams that could be used to help facilitate a three-team deal, along with the Nets and Lakers, in a potential Westbrook -Irving deal.

So it didn't come as a huge surprise on Friday when Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that, according to "league sources", the Lakers had "conversations" about a three-team deal. The surprise was the fact fact that none of those three teams were the Brooklyn Nets.

Scotto reported that the Lakers explored a potential three-team deal with Jazz and Knicks.

"The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work."

On the surface, the potential deal that Scotto laid out would accomplish all three goals for the respective teams. The Lakers want to be out of the Westbrook business and add key rotational pieces.

New York desperately desires to pair Donovan Mitchell with the recently signed Jalen Brunson and an emerging R.J. Barrett.

Utah, who recently sent All-NBA center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for a boatload of picks, wants to clear cap space for the future and tear their roster down to the studs.

It's an intriguing trade proposition, but as has been the case all summer, it comes down to whether or not the Lakers are willing to part with future first-round draft picks to make a deal happen.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Team Trade#Athletic
NBC Sports

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas

Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster 'All-In Package' That The Heat Could Offer The Jazz To Land Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a very interested party in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, with Utah actively looking to deal the star for the right price. The New York Knicks remain the team with the highest number of assets to swing a trade for the All-Star guard, but he has famously had an interest in going to Miami in the past.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy