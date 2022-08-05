Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening

Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
Tattoo removal company Removery to soon start renovation on new Sugar Land location
Removery will soon start construction on a remodel project for a new location in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Removery) Removery, a tattoo-removal company, will soon start a remodel project for a new Sugar Land location. Removery will start a remodel project of a nearly 1,500-square-foot space at 15293 Southwest Freeway, Sugar...
Porky's Belly BBQ coming soon to Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ is coming soon to 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. (Courtesy owner Sergio Nunez) Porky's Belly BBQ will be located at 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. The business will feature typical barbecue offerings, such as brisket and pulled pork, but the menu will also include household Mexican barbecue dishes, such as Mexican barbacoa and carnitas. According to owner Sergio Nunez, the business began as a catering service for weddings and other events. Porky's Belly BBQ will open in November or December. 832-302-5868. www.porkysbellybbq.com.
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memorial Hermann urgent cares reopen with GoHealth partnership
In July, Memorial Hermann announced 10 urgent care centers reopened under a new partnership with GoHealth. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) In July, Memorial Hermann announced 10 urgent care centers—including ones at 19419 Gulf Freeway, Ste. 3, Webster, and 1505 E. Winding Way, Ste. 112, Friendswood—reopened under a new partnership with GoHealth.
iheart.com
Astros + Chick-fil-A Team Up To Give You Free Food TODAY!
The Chick-fil-A Foul Pole at Minute Maid Park hasn't been hit all season, but it sounds like Chick-fil-A Houston was itching to celebrate with free food. As you can see in the video below, Orbit went out to test it and make sure the Foul Pole still works. It does! Check out the offer at the end of the video. Just open up the Chick-fil-A app today (August 8th) and claim your free chicken entree! The offer is only available through the Chick-fil-A app and at participating restaurants in the Houston market.
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porsche River Oaks now open
Porsche River Oaks held its grand opening Aug. 4. (Courtesy Daniel Ortiz) Porsche River Oaks at 4007 Greenbriar Drive, Houston, held its grand opening Aug. 4. According to an Aug. 5 press release, the location is among the country’s largest Porsche dealerships. The multimillion-dollar facility offers guests an opportunity to buy used and new cars. Other services include repairs and services, genuine Porsche parts and auto financing. According to its website, patrons also have the option to build a custom Porsche in the Fitting Lounge—an area where customers can feel leather finishes, see paint swatches, and select the specific design of the steering wheel and shift knob. 888-892-5442. www.momentumporsche.com.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers announces 2 Houston pop-ups this month
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
70-year-old dental office on Holcombe transitions to new ownership
A dental office near Bellaire changed ownership April 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The new owner and practitioner of Bellaire-area dental office Evident, Dr. Erica Lea Torok, took the reins April 20. Established in 1952, the office has been in operation for 70 years following another change in ownership 31 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?
HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
pearland.com
Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed
Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed. Unfortunately due to circumstances out of the City of Pearland - Animal Services control, Pearland Animal Services will be resuming operations out of their old facility at 2002 Old Alvin Road. The new building has experienced some drainage issues in some of the outside kennels. They know fixing this will be disturbing to the animals and therefore have decided to move them back until construction is done. They look forward to returning to the new Shari D. Coleman Pearland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center soon. They will be closed on Monday, August 8th and Tuesday August 9th, to facilitate the move but will be available to respond to calls for service.
fox26houston.com
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
buzznicked.com
This ‘Adult Ice Cream Truck’ Will Deliver Frozen Cocktails Right To Your Doorstep
The adult ice cream truck is an idea that makes you think “Why has no one done this before?”, because it is a genius idea! Bovine And Barley, along with Mad Tree Brewing Co., are the two companies to give thanks too for this brilliant idea. They have both adapted to the self isolating world by converting the company vehicle into an ice cream truck for adults. They will bring mixed drinks or beer right to your doorstep as they cruise through your neighborhood. And the best part is, a visit with the local adult ice cream truck will cost you no more than a night at the bar!
hellowoodlands.com
The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
Real estate at a glance: Occupancy up year over year in July for commercial real estate in Tomball, Magnolia
Occupancy rates increased year over year for office, industrial and retail properties. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Rental rates per square foot are on the rise for industrial and office properties while retail rates have dipped in recent months. Occupancy was also up in industrial, retail and office properties year over year.
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street
SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0