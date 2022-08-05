2 people arrested after 45 malnourished cows, goats and pigs found at Florida farm

Read on www.krmg.com
Deputies: Florida Keys couple attack man with pole, fishing rod for snorkeling too close to property
MARATHON, Fla. — A couple in the Florida Keys was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a Tampa Bay man for snorkeling too close to their property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and 61-year-old Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, respectively, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office statement.
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
