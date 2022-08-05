ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2 people arrested after 45 malnourished cows, goats and pigs found at Florida farm

KRMG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
ORLANDO, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Cows#Ncd Rrb
L. Cane

The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It

Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
FLORIDA STATE
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
floridarambler.com

Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs

Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

STAMFORD, Vt. — Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash,” has been charged with felony burglary in connection with a May 1 incident in Stamford, Vermont, according to a Vermont State Police report. Officers responding to the burglary complaint discovered that several bottles of alcohol had been taken...
STAMFORD, VT
KRMG

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA, Calif. — (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy