Def Leppard's Rick Allen Marks Anniversary Of His Return To Live Performing

Photo: Getty Images North America

Def Leppard 's Rick Allen is reflecting on 36 years as the world's most famous one-armed drummer.

Allen, whose left arm was amputated following a 1984 car accident, returned to the stage with Def Leppard in August of 1986 after a long recovery in which he had to re-learn his instrument.



The drummer and visual artist shared marked the occasion via social media on Friday, sharing a link to his wife Lauren Monroe 's new song "Void of Course" to which he contributed drums.

"Today is the anniversary of my first show after the accident," Allen wrote via Twitter. "It took a lot to get where we are now — and my wife Lauren has been a big part of my support system. Today, Lauren has new music for you — please give it a listen and share!"

While Allen learned to work around his disability on the drum kit, as he explained last year to Q104.3 New York , it was many more years before he treated the psychological trauma related to his accident.

The drummer credits Monroe with helping him find various therapies that have aided his recovery. Together, the two work with the Raven Drum foundation that aims to serve veterans, first responders and other survivors of trauma to promote wellness and healing.

Monroe's new album, Messages from Aphrodite , arrives September 9.