Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses

Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.

CLARENDON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO