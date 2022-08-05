Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Tom Need, age 68 of Thurman, IA
Tom Need, age 68, of Thurman, IA died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home following an extended illness. Tom was born May 1, 1954 in Garden City, KS to Paull Edward Need and Rachel Adell (Bentz) Need. On August 1, 1981, he was married to Gail Briggs at Garden City, KS. Tom was a truck driver, propane delivery and maintenance worker for several different Health Care Systems over the years. He was a member of the Thurman United Methodist Church.
News Channel Nebraska
Colleen Schreiter, 85, Nebr. City
Colleen M. Schreiter, age 85 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Colleen Marie Schreiter was born on September 27, 1936 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Otto O. and Cecelia C. (Heng) Fitzekam. She attended St. Benedict’s School through the 8th Grade and then finished her schooling at Nebraska City Public Schools, where she graduated with the Class of 1954.
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
klkntv.com
Southwest Lincoln crash sends one to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The driver of a Mustang was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after turning in front of a semi. The crash took place around 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and West Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police say. The...
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
WOWT
46-year-old man shot in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Monday were looking for a suspect after a gunman fired his weapon inside an Omaha bar overnight. A 46-year-old man was found shot when Omaha Police officers responded to the call at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Largest construction project in Peru State history
PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber Czech Festival wraps up hot weather weekend of celebration
WILBER – The 35th Annual Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. National Pageant crowned a Missouri winner, Sunday night. Monica Pechous of St. Louis was crowned the queen at one of the closing events of the 61st Annual Wilber National Czech Festival. She won the crown competing among seven contestants at Wilber’s Outdoor Theatre.
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
WOWT
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
KETV.com
Dozens battle the heat at North 24th Street 'Pull Up and Vibe' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Performers battle the extreme heat as they welcome guests to North Omaha for a night of music and culture. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke to organizers about how the event is adding to the district's recent growth. KETV spoke with the woman behind it all who says...
News Channel Nebraska
Burton Straub
Burton V. Straub, 83, of Beatrice, died Saturday morning, August 6, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 19, 1939 at Pawnee City and graduated from Pawnee City High School. On March 3, 1962 he married Nevla Beal in Beatrice. Burton worked for Store Kraft in Beatrice for 42 years and was a member of the Carpenters Union. He was an avid sportsman, enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, assembling model airplanes, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in shooting outside Omaha bar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar. James Anthony, 46, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to investigators. According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at about 1 a.m. Police said Anthony was standing outside the...
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
KETV.com
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
