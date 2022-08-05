Ryen Russillo sums up Lakers’ Russell Westbrook problem perfectly

Read on lakeshowlife.com
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night
On Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook sent out a tweet. The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday
On Saturday, August 6, Swish Cultures posted a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook dunking. Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Saturday night. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Durant vs. Steve Nash: Brooklyn Nets Have Decision to Make
And the Orlando Magic can sit back, relax and watch.
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story on Monday.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades
NBA Columnist Adam Taylor gives insight on a potential Anthony Davis trade that an NBA executive could see happening.
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Ex-Lakers forward lands with division rival
One veteran forward is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers but will still be seeing them four times a year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. This comes after Bazemore put up a gaunt 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season.
Lakers: Member of '20 Title Team Says Showtime Squad Would Dominate in this Era
2020 NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma says the '80's Lakers would be superior no matter what era they play in.
Former Red Raider Gets Chance with World Champion Warriors
The Golden State Warriors signed McClung along with two others on Friday.
Memphis Grizzlies Display Draymond Green Quote at Facility
The Grizzlies vs. Warriors rivalry continues
