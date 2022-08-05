ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is nto in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Eric Hosmer versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 300 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a...
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
NBC Sports

Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat

Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will face each other for the third game in a four-game series on Saturday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. Boston is out of its comfort zone, […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket

Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
fantasypros.com

Nathan Eovaldi strikes out seven Royals batters on Saturday

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed four runs, seven hits, and zero walks over six innings of work against the Royals on Saturday evening. He also struck out seven batters, surrendered two homers, and escaped with the no-decision. However, Boston ultimately fell to Kansas City by a score of 5-4.
NBC Sports

Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
