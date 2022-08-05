ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker: Independence Director Has Been Sharing All The Set Pics, And I Am So Pumped For The Spinoff To Jared Padalecki's Show

By Megan Behnke
 3 days ago

As fans of Jared Padalecki’s popular series get ready for the upcoming third season following the explosive Walker Season 2 finale , they are also preparing for the prequel series. Walker: Independence will tell a whole new story in the Walker family and take place in the 1800s. And Larry Teng, director of the pilot episode, is sharing a bunch of pictures that are making me more excited for the series by the day.

Larry Teng has directed a number of shows, including fellow CW series Nancy Drew . Sticking to the tradition of sharing photos from a series Teng directed or is currently directing , he made sure to post a haul of photos from when he filmed the pilot and a screen test on Instagram , and they are amazing.  To kick off, the director started posting photos awhile back and if I didn’t know any better, I would assume that we really were back in the 1800s because the Western vibes are seriously giving:

Walker: Independence stars Shadowhunters and Arrow vet Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, and of course, Teng couldn’t help but to share the actress in her new Western outfit. While she isn’t carrying a bow and arrow, Western looks great on her and co-star Katie Findlay.

A show like Walker: Independence would not be complete without some horses, so luckily, one of the cool photos Larry Teng posted involved stars Matt Barr and Justin Cortez on some steeds. (And they are making me wish I could not only ride a horse but look that great doing so.)

He also took to his Instagram Stories to say goodnight to Independence, Texas at the end of a long day. Not a bad way to kick off an evening, imo...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgQGl_0h6NTGCt00

(Image credit: Instagram)

The director has been known in the past to keep fans updated online and share some pretty cool posts, as Teng shared a touching message ahead of the NCIS: Hawai’i premiere , which he also directed. It's not known how many episodes Larry Teng will direct of Walker: Independence --though he's been involved with multiple episodes of other shows in the past -- but hopefully leading up to the premiere he will have plenty of additional photos to share.

Meanwhile, Walker: Independence is one of three shows that got the greenlight from The CW to go to series for 2022, with the other two being Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters and new DC show Gotham Knights . Coincidentally, all three shows have a Supernatural connection, with Jared Padalecki being an executive producer on WIndy , Jensen Ackles being part of The Winchesters , and Misha Collins starring in Gotham Knights . So it looks like the SPN boys just can’t get enough of their home network.

Don’t miss the series premiere of Walker: Independence on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look out for.

