Desmond Ridder Didn't Want to Pay Lorenzo Carter for Falcons Number: I'm a Frugal Guy

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Bleacher Report
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday
The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names
Maybe your fantasy football league waits until the preseason is over before holding your draft. Or perhaps your group is fine with drafting now, taking the risk of potentially losing players to season-ending injuries during the exhibition contests. Either way, now is the time to prepare and research for the...
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt Seeking New Contract, Not Participating in Team Drills
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt sat out of team drills in training camp for the second straight practice Saturday as he reportedly looks for a contract extension, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:. "Browns RB Kareem Hunt—currently seeking a contract extension—did not participate in team drills for the second consecutive...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Dennis Allen 'Excited' About Michael Thomas' Progress in Ankle Injury Return
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is recovering from a right ankle injury that kept him out all of last year and most of 2020, returned to 11-on-11 drills in practice Saturday for the first time since the end of the 2020 campaign, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Impactful NFL Players Returning from Injury in 2022
Everything about an NFL season can shift in an instant. A sudden change of direction, an accidental move or a mistimed hit can force franchises to reevaluate their season after a significant injury. The 2021 campaign was no different. A list of established veterans and young stars succumbed to the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Raiders 'Do Not Plan' on Josh Jacobs Trade Despite HOF Game Usage
The Las Vegas Raiders "are not planning on trading" veteran running back Josh Jacobs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Raiders could likely find a market for Jacobs but "do not plan" to move the 2020 Pro Bowler because they're looking to win games now. Jacobs ran...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Jameis Winston Reportedly Undergoing Tests After Suffering Ankle Injury
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly suffered an ankle injury during Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old "rolled his ankle today and is undergoing further evaluation." Now in his third year with the Saints, the Florida State product suffered a torn ACL last season that left...
Bleacher Report
Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Ranking The Top QB-WR Stacks
A good wide receiver-quarterback stack can be the backbone of a championship fantasy football team. Stacking refers to pairing teammates on your roster. When done correctly, it gives you the high floor that comes with a target hog in a PPR league while also allowing for the upside of a big week if your quarterback and receiver happen to hook up for multiple touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'No Clear Trade Partner' for 49ers QB Entering Preseason
The trade market for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be minimal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday there is "no clear trade partner" for the veteran signal-caller. He added the Niners aren't going to rush into a move right now and "are willing to wait all the way to cut-down day."
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Retirement: 'I’m Never Gonna Hold the Team Hostage'
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season, and he's only getting better with age, having won the last two NFL MVP awards. But the 38-year-old isn't going to play forever. Rodgers told The MMQB's Albert Breer that when it's time to hang it up, he won't drag out the decision. With that said, his passion for playing remains:
Bleacher Report
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFL Changes Lowering-of-Helmet Rule After Having Trouble Fining Players
A slight change in wording could adjust how the NFL enforces its unnecessary roughness rules on lowering the helmet. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, the 2022 rulebook states: "It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."
Bleacher Report
Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Resigns After Reading 'Shameful' Word from Player's iPad
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation after reading a "shameful and hurtful" word displayed on a player's iPad during a team meeting last week. Gundy, who had served as an assistant coach at his alma mater since 1999, released a statement detailing the incident late Sunday night:
Bleacher Report
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
