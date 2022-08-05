Willow Smith Breaks Silence On 'Human' Father Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

mega

Willow Smith has addressed Will Smith 's wild outburst at the 2022 Oscars for the first time. After the King Richard star slapped presenter Chris Rock following a joke he made about her mother Jada-Pinkett Smith 's bald head, the singer revealed the incident did not "rock me as much as my own internal demons."

mega

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," Willow said during a recent interview. "Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest."

GIVING THEIR TWO CENTS! CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE SHARED THEIR OPINIONS ON THE SHOCKING WILL SMITH & CHRIS ROCK OSCARS SLAP: PHOTOS

Willow's response comes shortly after Will made his grand return to social media , where he gave a heartfelt apology to the comedian for the physical altercation in front of the world.

mega

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk but when he is, he will reach out,” the Oscar-winning star explained in a video shared to Instagram. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. my behavior was unacceptable, and I am here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

“That was one of the things about that moment that I didn’t realize,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum continued. “I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, to Chris’ family, especially his brother Tony Rock .”

JADA PINKETT SMITH 'INSISTED' ON FAMILY VACATION DESPITE FAMILY TURMOIL OVER WILL SMITH'S OSCAR'S SLAP DRAMA

mega

As OK! previously reportedly , the "Wait A Minute!" singer's brother Jaden Smith had a similar reaction to his father's public meltdown.

"[Jaden] doesn’t seem fazed at all anymore by his father’s outbursts," an insider revealed. "It was of course a shock in the beginning, but his father has always been the family’s rock and Jaden knows he was only protecting his mom ."

The "Summertime in Paris" vocalist also voiced his opinion hours after the slap, tweeting at the time, "And That's How We Do It," seemingly hinting that he supported the patriarch's actions .

Billboard conducted the interview with Willow.