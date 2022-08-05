Authorities Seize 6,550 Folds Heroin, Meth, Crack, $3K, Handguns In Duo's Bust: Prosecutor

Sanine Brosseau, left, and Shaun Crawford Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A multi-agency investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean counties led to the arrest of a pair of New Jersey residents.

The cooperative investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Law enforcement maintained surveillance on Crawford when he exited the Cream Ridge residence and left the area in a motor vehicle. Crawford was observed traveling to the Manchester Township area, where he was ultimately detained and taken into custody without incident, according to the prosecutor.

Detectives subsequently executed court-authorized search warrants on both the Bordentown and Cream Ridge residences. Law enforcement seized – in combination from both residences - approximately nine ounces of methamphetamine, 6,550 wax folds of heroin, six ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine, two handguns, and $3,000 cash. Brosseau was taken into custody at the Cream Ridge residence.

Both were charged with multiple drug offenses.

They were being held in Ocean County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.