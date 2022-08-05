ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
cryptoslate.com

Metaverse land prices’ collapse sparks debate on viability of virtual worlds

The average price and trading volume of virtual land in the Metaverse have collapsed amid the wider downturn in cryptocurrency markets, according to an analysis conducted by the Information. Average virtual land prices have fallen by more than 80%. At the same time, trading volume is down by more than...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Singapore-based Hodlnaut freezes customer accounts, drops license application

Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced a freeze on withdrawals citing declining market conditions. Holdnaut added that it has withdrawn its license application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this move, Hodlnaut may no longer offer digital payment token (DPT) services in the Asian region. In the meantime,...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Circle ‘blacklists’ all Tornado Cash ETH addresses effectively freezing USDC

Circle’s USDC has “blacklisted” all Ethereum addresses owned by Tornado Cash listed in the US Treasury Department’s sanction against the protocol. A Twitter bot named USDC Blacklist, which scrapes the blockchain for USDC blocklists, highlighted the issue as it tweeted multiple times through Monday after the sanction was issued.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Serenity Shield Launches First Cryptographic Sensitive Data Storage and Succession Solution on Blockchain

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Paris, France, 8th August, 2022, Chainwire — Serenity Shield, a decentralized application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto...
SOFTWARE
cryptoslate.com

Near Protocol opens doors to JavaScript Developers with SDK release

Layer 1 blockchain protocol NEAR has announced the launch of its JavaScript Software Development Kit (JS SDK) during the ongoing ETHToronto Hackathon on Monday. The NEAR JS SDK will allow JavaScript developers to plug into the network without having to learn a second language, according to a press release obtained by CryptoSlate.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
cryptoslate.com

BUIDLers at EthCC reveal when the bull market may return

Speaking to some of the biggest projects in Crypto during EthCC, Akiba asks, “what are you looking for as a potential reversal sign that will take us back into a bull market?. Comments are not to be considered as financial advice, these are the personal opinions and analyses of...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model creator PlanB promotes ‘quant investing’ via ByBit to ‘100x’ HODL strategy

PlanB, the infamous creator of the stock-to-flow (S2F) model for Bitcoin, has seemingly abandoned the HODL strategy in favor of “quant investing” through ByBit. In a tweet Friday, he announced a “copy my trade” partnership with ByBit that “outperforms buy&hold 100x.” An article detailing the strategy was released Monday via PlanB’s website.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Miner data shows Bitcoin could have bottomed

Catching the coveted Bitcoin bottom requires analyzing more than just its price. One of the most reliable indicators of market bottoms has historically been miner data. Often considered to be one of the most resilient players in the crypto ecosystem, miners capitulate only when Bitcoin becomes too expensive to mine.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Texas miner earned $9.5M in power credits while mining 318 BTC

Riot Blockchain, one of Texas’s largest Bitcoin mining operations, earned around $9.5 million in power credits last month by turning off its miners. According to the company’s monthly report, Riot voluntarily curtailed its energy consumption in order to ensure more power would be available to ERCOT, which supplies power to 25 million Texans.
TEXAS STATE
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum breaks $1.8K first time since June crash – up 104% from local market bottom

The price of Ethereum has broken $1,800 for the first time since the market crash in June amid the Terra fallout. The bullish price movement comes less than a month from The Merge, which is scheduled for September. Ethereum rose strongly against Bitcoin on August 8 as it approached a key resistance that was last tested on August 6.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto community divided over Ethereum hard fork

Following Chandler Guo’s public vow to fork Ethereum (ETH), the call for a hard fork has grown significantly, leaving stakeholders to pitch their tent on different sides. Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun and his crypto exchange Poloniex were one of the first supporters of the idea. OKX, Huobi hint...
MARKETS

