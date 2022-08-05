Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11

Read on cryptoslate.com
Related
cryptoslate.com
How to analyze on-chain data with Nansen to find your own alpha for trading and investing
CryptoSlate’s Akiba speaks to Nansen about the Terra collapse, its impact on the crypto ecosystem, how to get the most out of Nansen, and how to track on-chain wallets to see where the “smart money” is investing. Nansen explained the relationship between the NFT market and the...
cryptoslate.com
Metaverse land prices’ collapse sparks debate on viability of virtual worlds
The average price and trading volume of virtual land in the Metaverse have collapsed amid the wider downturn in cryptocurrency markets, according to an analysis conducted by the Information. Average virtual land prices have fallen by more than 80%. At the same time, trading volume is down by more than...
cryptoslate.com
Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
cryptoslate.com
Singapore-based Hodlnaut freezes customer accounts, drops license application
Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced a freeze on withdrawals citing declining market conditions. Holdnaut added that it has withdrawn its license application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this move, Hodlnaut may no longer offer digital payment token (DPT) services in the Asian region. In the meantime,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Circle ‘blacklists’ all Tornado Cash ETH addresses effectively freezing USDC
Circle’s USDC has “blacklisted” all Ethereum addresses owned by Tornado Cash listed in the US Treasury Department’s sanction against the protocol. A Twitter bot named USDC Blacklist, which scrapes the blockchain for USDC blocklists, highlighted the issue as it tweeted multiple times through Monday after the sanction was issued.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
cryptoslate.com
Serenity Shield Launches First Cryptographic Sensitive Data Storage and Succession Solution on Blockchain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Paris, France, 8th August, 2022, Chainwire — Serenity Shield, a decentralized application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Near Protocol opens doors to JavaScript Developers with SDK release
Layer 1 blockchain protocol NEAR has announced the launch of its JavaScript Software Development Kit (JS SDK) during the ongoing ETHToronto Hackathon on Monday. The NEAR JS SDK will allow JavaScript developers to plug into the network without having to learn a second language, according to a press release obtained by CryptoSlate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
BUIDLers at EthCC reveal when the bull market may return
Speaking to some of the biggest projects in Crypto during EthCC, Akiba asks, “what are you looking for as a potential reversal sign that will take us back into a bull market?. Comments are not to be considered as financial advice, these are the personal opinions and analyses of...
Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis
SOLTAU, Germany, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model creator PlanB promotes ‘quant investing’ via ByBit to ‘100x’ HODL strategy
PlanB, the infamous creator of the stock-to-flow (S2F) model for Bitcoin, has seemingly abandoned the HODL strategy in favor of “quant investing” through ByBit. In a tweet Friday, he announced a “copy my trade” partnership with ByBit that “outperforms buy&hold 100x.” An article detailing the strategy was released Monday via PlanB’s website.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Miner data shows Bitcoin could have bottomed
Catching the coveted Bitcoin bottom requires analyzing more than just its price. One of the most reliable indicators of market bottoms has historically been miner data. Often considered to be one of the most resilient players in the crypto ecosystem, miners capitulate only when Bitcoin becomes too expensive to mine.
cryptoslate.com
Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by market capitalization, has released a special report entitled “Understanding Cryptocurrency,” which compares digital assets to the invention of “the internet, cars, and electricity.”. The Internet of Value. Produced by its Global Investment Strategy Team, the report published...
cryptoslate.com
Research: The market is ripe with signs of capitulation, but Bitcoin is holding its ground
Bitcoin’s price has been glued to the low $20,000 levels for a while now, showing little or no sign of any major upward movement in the near future. The market has been sporadically showing signs of capitulation with a lack of optimism for a bull reversal in the coming weeks.
Job Applicant's 20-Word Resume Stuns Internet: 'Straight to the Point'
One person joked on Reddit that the applicant must have been "playing hard to get" - but others read between the lines.
JOBS・
cryptoslate.com
Texas miner earned $9.5M in power credits while mining 318 BTC
Riot Blockchain, one of Texas’s largest Bitcoin mining operations, earned around $9.5 million in power credits last month by turning off its miners. According to the company’s monthly report, Riot voluntarily curtailed its energy consumption in order to ensure more power would be available to ERCOT, which supplies power to 25 million Texans.
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik proposes private NFTs using ‘stealth addresses’ to hide owner’s identity
Vitalik Buterin suggests an idea to use stealth addresses to hide the identity of NFT owners without the need for ZK-SNARKs or Merkle trees. Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the idea of private NFTs whereby the owner would not be known through blockchain data. The concept was added to an...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum breaks $1.8K first time since June crash – up 104% from local market bottom
The price of Ethereum has broken $1,800 for the first time since the market crash in June amid the Terra fallout. The bullish price movement comes less than a month from The Merge, which is scheduled for September. Ethereum rose strongly against Bitcoin on August 8 as it approached a key resistance that was last tested on August 6.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto community divided over Ethereum hard fork
Following Chandler Guo’s public vow to fork Ethereum (ETH), the call for a hard fork has grown significantly, leaving stakeholders to pitch their tent on different sides. Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun and his crypto exchange Poloniex were one of the first supporters of the idea. OKX, Huobi hint...
cryptoslate.com
CommerceBlock CEO slams US Treasury Department’s crackdown on Tornado Cash, says it ‘makes little sense’
The U.S. Department of Treasury made Ethereum-based mixer Torando Cash (TORN)the first smart contract to get sanctioned by the U.S. government by banning it on Aug. 8 to prevent North Korean criminals from laundering money. CommerceBlock’s privacy pioneer CEO Nicholas Gregory commented on this decision and told CryptoSlate that it...
Comments / 0