ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan cuts ties with men’s hockey coach Mel Pearson after investigation

By Associated Press
Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnet.ca

Michigan names Naurato interim coach after Pearson exit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the men’s program. “We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s calibre to lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy