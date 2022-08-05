ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Fall Camp Debut

By Kevin Sinclair
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Evans
247Sports

College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released

Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Green Jersey#American Football#College Football#Fall Camp Debut#Fighting Irish
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll

The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football has six commitments on 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Football Team

MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

What is Kansas State getting in RJ Jones?

Kansas State landed a commitment from RJ Jones, No. 93 in the Top247, on Sunday night. Jones is a scoring guard who starred for JL3 Elite in the recent EYBL season and is set to transfer to Wasatch Academy for his senior season to compete in the NIBC. He selected...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning

After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy