Fifth Annual Refuge Outdoor Festival Brings Healing and Connection for BIPOC Outdoors

westseattleblog.com
BIRDS: From river to sea to trees
In the fall, we often feature bird-photo galleries on Seahawks game days. Today, it’s in honor of the end of the Seafair airshow. While at Duwamish River People’s Park for the festival on Saturday, we photographed the Osprey nest atop a pole in the middle of the habitat-restoration zone. Steve Bender sent this photo of the mom and chick two weeks ago:
MyNorthwest.com
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
parentmap.com
Summer Bash & Outdoor Movie at STAR Center
Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Seating is on the lawn. Family fun begins at 5 pm with food trucks, music, crafts, inflatables, games, a bike rodeo, and a helmet giveaway and a bike giveaway!
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
Kidd Valley announces closure of original 1976 restaurant in University District
The original Kidd Valley restaurant, which opened in 1976, will be permanently closing, according to a Facebook post from Kidd Valley. Located on Northeast 55th Street near Ravenna Park and originally opened in 1976, the 800-square-foot restaurant needed to be remodeled to bring it up to code for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
downtownbellevue.com
Moksha Now Closed at Bellevue Square, New Gourmet Indian Restaurant to Open
Moksha, a family-owned restaurant featuring Karaikudi-style Indian cuisine, is permanently closed. It was located at Bellevue Square within the Lodge. The eatery first opened in 2012 with a menu offering a variety of meat and vegetarian dishes from Southern India. It was voted a top restaurant by The Seattle Times in its prime.
seattlerefined.com
Paseo, known for delicious sandwiches, is heading to Issaquah
Beloved sandwich shop Paseo is getting a fourth location. The list of accolades for the Caribbean restaurant runs long, including being called a "must visit" by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Now, residents of Issaquah won't have to leave the city to get their hands on one of those iconic sandwiches.
myedmondsnews.com
Behind the scenes: A brief history of the Edmonds Theater
Though silent movies had been shown previously at the Odd Fellows Temple, Edmonds’ first movie theater created for that purpose was the Union Theater. Built by Fred Fourtner (who also served as Edmonds’ mayor from 1927-1933 and from 1937-1949), the Union Theater opened its doors in 1916. It was located at 418 Main St. in the Lemley Building, which now houses the Edmonds Bakery.
KUOW
Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend
It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival
From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
KING-5
A peaceful paradise awaits the new owner of this Redmond retreat - Unreal Estate
REDMOND, Wash. — It's a home built on a foundation of strength and serenity. "When I take clients here for the first time, I don't want to speak too much. I want to bring them into the home and let them absorb this sense of tranquility," said broker Alex Gray with Realogics Sotheby’s International Reality.
KOMO News
Temp at SeaTac Airport rises above 90, placing 2022 in the history books for hot weather
SEATTLE — The high temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport rose to 91 degrees Monday, the tenth time so far this year in which the mercury reached or exceeded that reading. This marks just the third time in Seattle's history in which the region notched 10 or more days of...
westseattleblog.com
SEAFAIR: Blue Angels’ Friday show, and what’s next
Thanks to David Hutchinson for photos of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in flight this afternoon. He photographed them from Ruby Chow Park at the north end of Boeing Field (across the Duwamish River from West Seattle). Without time to leave West Seattle, we checked out the view from Westcrest...
parentmap.com
Umoja Fest & Parade 2022
The northwest’s most historic and iconic African American celebration is building Black better in 2022!. Umoja Fest honors Seattle’s Black community’s rich and historic heritage. The festival and parade celebrates our collective ability to make ourselves, our families, community, city, state, nation and world a better place for our future generations.
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3016 N Narrows Dr #C317
Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | Everyone Wants Less Homelessness. Social Housing Offers a Viable Solution.
We all want less homelessness. Some people believe that housing should be a basic human right. Others prefer that poverty in their city be out of their line of vision. Counter to narratives centered around addiction and mental illness often spun by The Seattle Times’ editorial board, the newspaper recently acknowledged that the cause of our city’s rampant homelessness is a lack of affordable housing. Rather than debating the morality of reasons rooted in compassion, the shamefulness of reasons based on aesthetics, or the virtue of rationale landing somewhere in between, we can build solutions based on the understanding that tackling homelessness will require us to do something about Seattle’s skyrocketing housing costs.
When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King
If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
