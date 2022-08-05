Breaking Down the Lightning’s Must-See Home Games of 2022-23 Season

Read on boltsbythebay.com
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Flyers extend their ECHL affiliation with Reading Royals
The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, announced a multi-year affiliation agreement which will see Reading serve as the primary ECHL affiliate of the Flyers, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The affiliation agreement runs through the 2022-23 and 2023-24...
GREG PATERYN RETIRES FROM HOCKEY, JOINS PENGUINS AS PROFESSIONAL SCOUT
After parts of nine seasons in the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks, defenceman Greg Pateryn is hanging up the skates and has been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a professional scout. "Pateryn, 32, joins...
Inside look at Arizona Coyotes
Focused on extended rebuild entering first season at Arizona State University. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Arizona Coyotes. The Arizona Coyotes' future isn't now. It might not be next season either. There's no disguising...
Florida Panthers 2022 Free Agency Recap
We’re just under a month into the 2022 NHL free agency period and about a month and a half from the start of the season. As teams wind down their offseason business and start assessing what their team will look like for the 2022-23 season, now seems like a good time to look back at what the Florida Panthers have done so far this offseason.
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
DAVE LOWRY JOINS SEATTLE KRAKEN AS AN ASSISTANT COACH
The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that former Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry has joined the team as an assistant coach. "Dave brings experience to our coaching staff," said Kraken GM Ron Francis. "He had a long and successful NHL playing career and has significant coaching experience at the NHL and junior ranks. Dave will be a valuable addition to Dave Hakstol's staff."
The next New York Rangers captain, revealed
The New York Rangers haven’t had a captain since trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh in 2018. That will reportedly change rather soon. According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weeks, the Rangers will name defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The announcement should come within the next 24 hours, according to Weeks’ report.
Coyotes Sign Crouse to Five-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Lawson to a long-term contract," said Armstrong. "He is a...
Arizona Coyotes sign forward Lawson Crouse to 5-year deal before arbitration
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward signed hours before a scheduled arbitration hearing. "He is a big, strong, skilled power forward and we look forward...
Terrible camp performance putting Buccaneers future in tough spot
No team is truly able to compete in the NFL without a quality quarterback. It doesn’t look like the Buccaneers have one beyond Tom Brady. Kyle Trask is having a training camp to forget with the Buccaneers. The former second round pick has struggled in almost every area that...
Penguins Make Mid-Summer Additions to Hockey Ops Staff
Butler will serve as an additional player development coach, joining Trevor Daley and Tom Kostopolous to help shape and develop the team's defensive prospects. Butler played 11 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, and St. Louis Blues. In his 407 career games, Butler scored 86 points (14-72) and amassed 187 penalty minutes.
Golden Knights Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash
The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we are almost done the first of four divisions, the Atlantic Division. Last up, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Penguins Add Butler, Pateryn, and Peters to Hockey Operations Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Chris Butler as a player development coach, Greg Pateryn as a professional scout and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. In his new role, the 35-year-old Butler will work closely with hockey operations advisor Trevor...
Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 8-14
Gecko Crawl: Dress like a gecko or in tropical clothes for this six-stop bar crawl with one free drink at each location, a poker run and an after-party. Stops include Caddy’s, Gulfport Brewery, Neptune Grill, North End Taphouse, O’Maddy’s and Tiki Bar and Grill. Takes place as part of Gulfport Geckofest. $25, $10 for poker. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s, 3128 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-381-8548.
