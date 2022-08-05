Read on www.wktv.com
A New And Exciting Bookstore For The Kids Is Now Open In Rome New York
You and your kids will have more options for books in the City of Rome New York. Circle Time Books and More is now open for business. They are located at 401 North James street in Rome. According to their website, their hours of operation currently are Tuesday through Friday 2PM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday.
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
Town of Frankfort holds annual youth fishing derby
FRANKFORT, NY – The Town of Frankfort held its annual Youth Fishing Derby Saturday at the town garage on Albany Road. Kids, ranging in age from 3 to 15 were able to fish for free, alongside other family members, from a pond there. Ron Testa, the Town of Frankfort...
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
Buffalo Soldiers team up with MVCAA to "Ride Against Poverty"
NY MILLS, NY – The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency teamed up with the Buffalo Soldiers on Saturday, for the first-ever “Ride Against Poverty”. The Buffalo Soldiers are a community based motorcycle club. They were joined by other motorcycle enthusiasts at the Harley Davidson of Utica to help MVCAA raise money to combat poverty.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 31 – August 6
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Full story here. The Fulton Police...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Catholic Charities to host House of Providence Awards
(WSYR-TV) — The work of Catholic Charities here in Onondaga County stretches back nearly 100 years. It was the dream of Bishop Daniel Curley to help folks facing hardships. Today, they help nearly 19,000 people a year. They could use some assistance providing that help, which is where their annual fundraiser, the House of Providence Awards, comes in.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting
Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
14 displaced after building collapse in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. - 14 people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a building in Herkimer collapsed Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:41 p.m. on Park Avenue next to the Herkimer Post Office. Debris from the collapsed structure damaged an apartment building next to it. At least 8 units had to evacuate according to the Herkimer Fire Chief.
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
