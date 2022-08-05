ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Big Frog 104

A New And Exciting Bookstore For The Kids Is Now Open In Rome New York

You and your kids will have more options for books in the City of Rome New York. Circle Time Books and More is now open for business. They are located at 401 North James street in Rome. According to their website, their hours of operation currently are Tuesday through Friday 2PM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY

