California passes 10 million COVID cases. Could the real total be four times that?

Read on www.paradisepost.com
Related
Paradise Post
Report: California kids suffer sharp rise in anxiety, depression
California kids experienced the second-largest increase in depression and anxiety among U.S. states from 2016 to 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in lockdown orders and school closures, a national child welfare advocacy group reported Monday. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2022 Kids Count Data Book analyzing how children and...
Paradise Post
How California stands to gain from historic new climate and energy bill
From offshore wind turbines to electric vehicles to solar panels, California stands to emerge as a major winner from the passage of a historic climate and energy bill in Washington D.C., experts said Monday. The bill, dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” cleared the U.S. Senate on a 51-50 vote, with...
Comments / 0