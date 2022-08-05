ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WRAPUP 9-Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, both sides trade blame

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago
Read on www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Ukraine War#Politics#Nuclear Reactors#Shelling#Ukrainian Black Sea#Russian#Turkish#United Nations#U N
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
Agriculture Online

Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 4-Attack on Ukraine nuclear plant prompts U.N. call for access

(Adds Russia saying nuclear complex operating normally, context on war in Ukraine's south, one dead in shelling of Kharkiv) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * UN's Guterres: Any attack on nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Plant in Russian-held region operating normally -Moscow. * Two Ukrainian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Four more cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials

(Adds ship arrives in Ukraine, Turkish ministry comment) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under a deal to unblock the country's exports after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

REFILE-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war

(Refiling to fix typographical error to make it "Chornomorsk" instead of "Chernomorsk") Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Writing on...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Agriculture Online

The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy