WRAPUP 9-Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, both sides trade blame

‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
WRAPUP 1-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
WRAPUP 9-Amid global alarm, Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant attacks
(Recasts with Kyiv, Moscow trading blame, adds quotes on IAEA visit) * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Both sides say in favour of visit by nuclear inspectors. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships leave ports,...
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
(Adds Russia saying reactor output reduced at Zaporizhzhia plant after shelling damages power lines) * Ukraine, Russia trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships...
WRAPUP 4-Attack on Ukraine nuclear plant prompts U.N. call for access
(Adds Russia saying nuclear complex operating normally, context on war in Ukraine's south, one dead in shelling of Kharkiv) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * UN's Guterres: Any attack on nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Plant in Russian-held region operating normally -Moscow. * Two Ukrainian...
UPDATE 2-Four more cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
(Adds ship arrives in Ukraine, Turkish ministry comment) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under a deal to unblock the country's exports after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The...
REFILE-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
(Refiling to fix typographical error to make it "Chornomorsk" instead of "Chernomorsk") Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Writing on...
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
After court win, Biden again tries to end Trump 'remain in Mexico' program
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Several thousand migrants forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era program gradually will be allowed to enter the United States to pursue their asylum claims in coming weeks and months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday.
Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps
BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
