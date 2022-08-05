Read on midhudsonnews.com
Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY
With the increased amount of gas, products, and possibly rent, residents are questioning when it will end. Along with the price of houses, renting has also increased for some tenants. However, there's good news for renters in Ulster County, NY. In Ulster County, NY a system has been established for...
Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch
A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
Beacon consolidates firehouses
BEACON – The City of Beacon previously had three firehouses. One was closed down a few years ago and now, a second one will be shuttered. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the newest facility, adjacent to City Hall, will be expanded to become the sole firehouse. “We are going to...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Pay to Park at Newburgh Waterfront? You Can Still Park Free, I Think
A big change has happened to the Newburgh waterfront. I'm not sure if I missed something but during my last trip to the Newburgh Waterfront, I noticed something that I never noticed before. Do you have to pay to park in the parking lots??. Since When?. Forgive me if this...
Proposed apartment building draws criticism in Washingtonville
Village officials are considering a proposal to demolish a house at 61 East Main St. to build a 28-unit apartment building and parking lot.
Hundreds of veterans treated to summer picnic
PLEASANT VALLEY – Hundreds of veterans joined Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for a picnic Saturday. The event at Dutchess County’s newest Park, Camp Nooteeming, was organized by the Dutchess County Office of Veterans Services. Molinaro said “Every opportunity we can express our appreciation to those men and...
City manager still city resident no-show
NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning began his tenure on that job some 15 months ago and he has still not moved into Newburgh as required by the city charter. That document gives the manager 90 days to move into the city, yet he still resides in Wappinger. Venning...
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
Aquatic Plant Interfering with Hudson Valley Waterways
Over the past couple of months we have had the pleasure of being outside more. Hudson Valley residents have been happier to be outdoors, in the fresh air and exploring what all of the counties have to offer. While being outside, we have been able to come across many paths....
I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park
It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank
With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade
PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses
MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot in Orange County, New Jersey.
Join a New Run That Will Be Held at a Beautiful Dump New York
Okay so with a name like the Gardiner Dump Run, you probably aren't thinking of wooded scenery and a beautiful place to run. But in this case, even though you are running around a transfer station, you are still going to be in a beautiful place. On September 25th, you...
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
