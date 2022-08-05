ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch

A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon consolidates firehouses

BEACON – The City of Beacon previously had three firehouses. One was closed down a few years ago and now, a second one will be shuttered. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the newest facility, adjacent to City Hall, will be expanded to become the sole firehouse. “We are going to...
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Hundreds of veterans treated to summer picnic

PLEASANT VALLEY – Hundreds of veterans joined Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for a picnic Saturday. The event at Dutchess County’s newest Park, Camp Nooteeming, was organized by the Dutchess County Office of Veterans Services. Molinaro said “Every opportunity we can express our appreciation to those men and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City manager still city resident no-show

NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning began his tenure on that job some 15 months ago and he has still not moved into Newburgh as required by the city charter. That document gives the manager 90 days to move into the city, yet he still resides in Wappinger. Venning...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park

It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
HYDE PARK, NY
Big Frog 104

Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank

With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
NEVERSINK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade

PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
PAWLING, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch

The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses

MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today

I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

