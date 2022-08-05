Wildfires and high heat prompt restrictions and warnings

Read on www.kezi.com
Related
KXL
Crews Make Significant Progress on Oregon Wildfires
Despite the challenge of triple digit heat, firefighters announced they’ve made great strides fighting multiple wildfires in Oregon. With assistance from the air, planes dropping retardant on the Miller Road fire were a big part of that progress. Operations Section Chief Dave Robertson said, “We’re calling it contained.”...
kbnd.com
Wildfire Risk Map Pulled Down, Redmond Meeting Still On
REDMOND, OR -- Barely a month after the Department of Forestry released a statewide wildfire risk map, the Oregon State Forester pulled down the original version. However, a public meeting in Central Oregon will go on as planned, this week. ODF’s Derek Gasperini says the agency complied with a new...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 8, 2022
A weekend heat wave did nothing to dim the wildfires burning around Oregon and Washington at this time. But fire crews are making progress on them. This is a roundup of the biggest fires inn the region as of Monday, August 8, 2022
kezi.com
Seasonable stretch of weather ahead
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. Onshore flow associated with a weak upper-level low off the California coast with bring the marine clouds inland over the next few days. Meanwhile, temperatures will stay around average for this time of year all week. The only exception will be Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
How Did The Oregon Fire Map Come Out So Wrong?
You’ll hear lots of stories today about “Oregon’s plan to address the threat of wildfires”….only it’s not much of a plan…maps that tell folks they’re either in or not in a wildfire area with high or extreme risk, which means higher insurance costs or canceled insurance policies. It would be like me offering to take you on a ride in my truck…but you’re worried about if you’ll be safe so you ask…and I tell you…buy lots of extra insurance! For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, who is the President of NW Maps Co and author of, “The Great Fires: Indian burning and catastrophic forest fire patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951.” Take a listen below to hear the entire interview.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud
An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
‘No new starts’: Welcome words while crews work to contain the region’s largest wildfires
A break in the extreme heat (which is set to return) and in the recent thunderstorms have allowed thousands of Northwest firefighters to build lines and containment figures on several large wildfires burning around the region, officials said in Saturday's updates. The post ‘No new starts’: Welcome words while crews work to contain the region’s largest wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
kezi.com
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry
SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Sunny and hot weekend with increasing smoke
Happy Saturday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Willamette Valley until 8 PM Sunday due to gusty winds, low humidity, and unstable atmospheric conditions. This means that any small fires are likely to get out of hand very quickly.
Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire
While larger wildfires were battled elsewhere in Oregon, fire activity was relatively quiet Thursday around Central Oregon, allowing firefighters to make great progress increasing containment on existing blazes, officials said Friday. The post Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Red flag warning in place
Pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A red flag/fire weather warning is in place until Tuesday at 9 p.m. The skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight on Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with light and variable winds. Very little change in the airflow pattern will duplicate Monday's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the week warm and sunny.
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been threating the eastern Washington town of Lind was contained after burning six homes and eight other structures. He said firefighters were watching over hot spots. The sheriff’s office had told Lind’s residents to evacuate on Thursday afternoon because of the encroaching flames. With the help of state and local resources, the fire started to calm down and by 8 p.m. Thursday all evacuation orders were lifted for the community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Spokane. Wagner said Friday that a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation and was flown to Spokane for treatment had been released and was recuperating at home.
ijpr.org
How freeway builders collided with Oregon’s growth management system
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone.
Comments / 0