Zillow brushes off Citysnap threat, says agent advertising will fall

therealdeal.com
Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
After its retail properties took a hit during the pandemic, Delshah Capital decided to explore a burgeoning new industry. The New York real estate firm listed three of its Downtown storefronts on 420 Property, a site for cannabis space. It has since received “a bunch of inquiries,” mostly from smaller...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020
A sweltering heat wave brought 90-degree temperatures to New York City last week, but Manhattan’s luxury market continued to cool off. Buyers signed just 13 contracts for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough in the first week of August, 11 fewer than in the last week of July, according to Olshan Realty’s latest report. Those 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.
therealdeal.com
Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
The Chetrit Group and Stellar Management picked up another huge loan for one of their luxury multifamily properties — this time on the Upper West Side. The development partners secured a $365 million refinancing for their 773,300-square-foot, 850-unit Park West Village complex at 784, 788 and 792 Columbus Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn’s top deal last week? Just $6M
When is second place good enough for first? When a townhouse at 79 Second Place in Carroll Gardens enters contract with an ask of $6 million, topping the Brooklyn luxury market. The four-story home with an owner’s triplex below two tenant apartments was the most expensive listing to enter contract...
therealdeal.com
HUBB NYC picks up Williamsburg rental for $78M
With the expiration of 421a, buildings with the coveted tax exemption will be harder for future investors to come by. And development of apartment buildings is expected to slow, boosting competition for existing ones. HUBB NYC continues to snap up the tax-favorable properties. The investment firm just paid $76.8 million...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. New York City’s office market continues to stand on unsteady ground. By...
therealdeal.com
Bravo boss Andy Cohen in contract for West Village penthouse
Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen is doubling down on his love for West Village duplexes, picking up a prewar penthouse. Cohen is in contract to buy a unit at 299 West 12th Street, the New York Post reported. The sale hasn’t closed yet, but the unit last asked $18.3 million.
therealdeal.com
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
therealdeal.com
Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
A property manager in Rockland County agreed to banishment from the real estate business in New York for milking an affordable co-op for personal benefit and nearly driving it to financial ruin. James announced the agreement Wednesday following a two-year investigation of the manager, Russell Mainardi. The probe found he...
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
