World Tour Citi Open Results

How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. He won an uncharacteristic 24-shot rally on Ymer’s serve to go ahead 5-4 in the first-set tiebreak and served it out from there. In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man’s land to move ahead 5-3. “He’s an incredible athlete and I really wasn’t expecting him to be that fast,” Kyrgios said. “Maybe next time I might have a couple different tactics when I play him, maybe not to try and out-rally him, maybe come forward a little bit more. But it was a tough-fought semifinal and I’m just happy to be in the final once again.”
NBC Sports
Things are wrapping up at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center and the coronation of a men’s and women’s champion is only one day away. The ATP and WTA hardcourt event is on the verge of its conclusion after four exciting semifinal matches on Saturday between Kaia Kanepi and Daria Saville, as well as Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang on the women’s side. And on the men’s side, the matches included Nick Kyrgios and Mikael Ymer, and finally Andrey Rublev and Yoshihito Nishioka.
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
S.Korea, China foreign ministers to discuss N.Korea, K-pop
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China will hold talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports to China.
Russia launches Iranian satellite amid Ukraine war concerns
An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan early Tuesday and went into orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to improve its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. Iran successfully put its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from the United States. cr-bur/ach
Women’s Euro 2022 showed how to attract a disengaged younger audience | Suzanne Wrack
Affordable ticket prices are key to giving football fans the live experience which can develop into a lifelong commitment
FIFA・
Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis
SOLTAU, Germany, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch.
‘It’s never enough’: the Senegal goldminers surviving from one nugget to the next
Thousands are lured to the Kédougou region by dreams of riches hidden underground. Fortunes rarely materialise, but still the pickaxes fall, night and day
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men’s singles and doubles titles in the same year.It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men’s singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year’s tournament.Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets at the All England Club last month, took just 81 minutes to defeat his Japanese opponent Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3.2019 ➡️ 2022#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/ejd2ov7yhc— Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 7, 2022A short time later...
Rugby-All Blacks block 'outside noise', focus on the job - Mo'unga
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Richie Mo'unga said the All Blacks were blocking out the outside noise of their unhappy fans and focusing squarely on the job of snapping their three-match losing streak when they take on the Springboks at Johannesburg this weekend.
A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
Brazil Reveals Its 2022 World Cup Kits
The South American giants are considered one of the favorites in Qatar this fall, and they’ll bring their classic look—and a unique twist—to the competition.
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Nick Kyrgios of Australia captured the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., for the second time with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Sunday. Kyrgios, who also won the event in 2019, powered 12 aces compared to just three for Nishioka. Kyrgios, who made it to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic last month, broke Nishioka's serve in the first game of the match and never game him a chance to get back in the set.
Ukraine says its troops advance towards Izium as fighting rages in Donbas
KYIV, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the frontlines on Tuesday as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster.
