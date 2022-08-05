ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

World Tour Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago
Read on wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. He won an uncharacteristic 24-shot rally on Ymer’s serve to go ahead 5-4 in the first-set tiebreak and served it out from there. In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man’s land to move ahead 5-3. “He’s an incredible athlete and I really wasn’t expecting him to be that fast,” Kyrgios said. “Maybe next time I might have a couple different tactics when I play him, maybe not to try and out-rally him, maybe come forward a little bit more. But it was a tough-fought semifinal and I’m just happy to be in the final once again.”
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 Citi Open tennis tournament: Semifinals results, how to watch the finals

Things are wrapping up at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center and the coronation of a men’s and women’s champion is only one day away. The ATP and WTA hardcourt event is on the verge of its conclusion after four exciting semifinal matches on Saturday between Kaia Kanepi and Daria Saville, as well as Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang on the women’s side. And on the men’s side, the matches included Nick Kyrgios and Mikael Ymer, and finally Andrey Rublev and Yoshihito Nishioka.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
AFP

Russia launches Iranian satellite amid Ukraine war concerns

An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan early Tuesday and went into orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to improve its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. Iran successfully put its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from the United States. cr-bur/ach 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Citi#Men S Singles Round#Women S Singles Round
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios has big DC return as he wins Citi Open singles and doubles titles

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men’s singles and doubles titles in the same year.It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men’s singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year’s tournament.Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets at the All England Club last month, took just 81 minutes to defeat his Japanese opponent Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3.2019 ➡️ 2022#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/ejd2ov7yhc— Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 7, 2022A short time later...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic

Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios wins in Washington for second time

Nick Kyrgios of Australia captured the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., for the second time with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Sunday. Kyrgios, who also won the event in 2019, powered 12 aces compared to just three for Nishioka. Kyrgios, who made it to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic last month, broke Nishioka's serve in the first game of the match and never game him a chance to get back in the set.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy