Roni Gage Fatally Struck DUI Pedestrian Collision on Dougherty Road [Dublin, CA]

L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
L.A. Weekly
Officer Struck and Injured while Directing Traffic on West F Street [Oakdale, CA]
Police Sergeant Hurt in Auto Collision near Oak Avenue. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m., near the 1300 block on August 3, involving a sergeant and a vehicle. According to initial reports, the sergeant was directing traffic in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived...
L.A. Weekly
Midori Montalvo Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Cruz, CA]
23-Year-Old Woman Killed, 4-Year-Old Child Injured in Pedestrian Collision near River Street. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., near River Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on August 4th. According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, Montalvo and her 4-year-old daughter were walking in the intersection when...
L.A. Weekly
Clinton Tutthill and Eduardo Salinas Killed in Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road [Modesto, CA]
Two Drivers Dead Following a Vehicle Collision near Woodward Reservoir. The accident happened just around 4:00 p.m. along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road. As per reports, a white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road when it collided with a Chevy Tahoe traveling southbound. Due to the impact of the crash, both drivers sustained major injuries.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Bicycle Collision on Winfield Boulevard [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Friday evening, an unidentified juvenile boy was injured in a bicycle collision on Winfield Boulevard. The crash happened near the 5700 block of Winfield Boulevard near Blossom Hill road around 8:10 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 29th.
NBC Bay Area
Car Crashes Into San Leandro Furniture Store
No injuries were reported after a car smashed into a furniture store in the East Bay. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Dupree's Furniture on East 14th Street, near Castro and Sybil streets. Only the driver was involved in the crash, according to police. A...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Child waiting at ice cream truck stop hit in Modesto; CHP looking for driver
MODESTO -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white SUV after a 4-year-old boy was hit Saturday night in Modesto.Around 9:45 p.m., CHP was called to a traffic collision on Donald Street, just east of Hancock Street, where they located the child with serious injuries. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center.The boy was reportedly standing near his caregiver at an ice cream truck stopped in the area when he was hit.Officers are looking for a white Dodge Nitro SUV seen leaving the area westbound on Donald Street at a high rate of speed. They say the driver turned north onto Hancock Street after the boy was hit.The vehicle may or may not have front-end damage from the collision, according to the CHP.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP.
Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Catch Man Wanted for Multiple Felony Warrants
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of Alexander Hernandez, 31, who was wanted for felony warrants for burglary who ran from police. According to police, Hernandez was arrested after a traffic stop occurred Wednesday off Highway 4 near Sand Creek Road where he attempted to flee and was ultimately arrested by officers. Police released video on Facebook of the officer responding.
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
padailypost.com
Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk
Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery
VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis business owner in Oakland robbed, threatened with gun
OAKLAND, Calif. - A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. The theft happened early Saturday morning and the owner says one of the robbers brandished a gun at him when he showed up at the store.
