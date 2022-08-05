Roni Gage Fatally Struck DUI Pedestrian Collision on Dougherty Road [Dublin, CA]

MODESTO -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white SUV after a 4-year-old boy was hit Saturday night in Modesto.Around 9:45 p.m., CHP was called to a traffic collision on Donald Street, just east of Hancock Street, where they located the child with serious injuries. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center.The boy was reportedly standing near his caregiver at an ice cream truck stopped in the area when he was hit.Officers are looking for a white Dodge Nitro SUV seen leaving the area westbound on Donald Street at a high rate of speed. They say the driver turned north onto Hancock Street after the boy was hit.The vehicle may or may not have front-end damage from the collision, according to the CHP.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO